Lisa Rinna dances braless while shaking it to Beyonce

Lisa keeps her dancing trend going amid RHOBH drama. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna danced braless while shaking it to Beyonce, proving she isn’t letting the on-screen drama get her down.

Lisa has become known for her various dancing videos on social media.

The former Days of our Lives star often gets her groove on sans bra as she entertains her followers.

For her latest video, Lisa took to TikTok in a pair of baggy orange/red sweatpants, a black tank top, and a cowboy hat.

Lisa was barefoot in her backyard with CUFF IT by Beyonce playing in the background.

The nearly one-minute-long dance session saw Lisa showing off various moves that included her shaking her booty and throwing her hands all around.

If she’s fazed by what’s going down in RHOBH, Lisa isn’t letting it show. Lisa enjoyed her latest dance session, even giving a smirk or two to the camera.

“#fyp #cuffit #fall” was the only caption on the TikTok post.

Lisa Rinna is a dancing machine

As mentioned above, Lisa frequently takes to social media for a little dance share with her 448.7k TikTok followers.

Ahead of the Aspen drama with Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa used her dance skills to issue a warning. Lisa teased there are some snakes around her.

Another one of her famous dancing videos this week appeared to be aimed at the show. Lisa rocked a cowboy hat while getting her groove on to RuPaul’s, Blame It on the Edit.

It’s not just her dance skills Lisa has been showing off, either. She channeled her inner model for a New York Fashion Week show in a body-hugging white dress Leah McSweeney telling Lisa to “f**k the haters.”

Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s RHOBH drama explodes

The fallout of what went down in Aspen on RHOBH has exploded on and off-screen. On the show, Lisa revealed exactly what happened when cameras weren’t rolling, claiming Kathy had a meltdown.

Lisa has shared text messages from Kathy, while Kathy has been reposting some of Lisa’s bad behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There are still a couple of episodes left in Season 12, so the Aspen aftermath is far from over. However, RHOBH fans are already taking sides, with many blasting Lisa for trying to take down Kathy.

The reunion has been filmed and will give fans a look at where things stand today with the cast.

Whatever’s going on in her life doesn’t stop Lisa Rinna from getting her dance on and sharing it with the world.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.