RHOBH ladies party in Saint Lucia in Season 14’s final cast trip

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is in the home stretch of Season 14 production, meaning the cast is on one last trip before filming wraps.

The ladies typically get two trips per season that serve as some respite from the drama in Beverly Hills.

The cast of Season 14 features returning ladies Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

Bozoma Saint John is the latest new full-time addition to the cast, and the hope is that she’ll break the show’s recent streak of having one-and-done housewives after Diana Jenkins and Annemarie Wiley failed to garner much traction.

The good news? Every piece of footage from the ladies’ filming has shown Bozoma with the women, and there’s no indication that she’s caught up in any feuds.

In the past, new housewives typically targeted a longer-serving cast member to grab coveted screen time.

The RHOBH cast is filming in Saint Lucia

According to Dorinda Deadly, the ladies are currently in Saint Lucia on a lavish vacation, and there’s even video proof of them having a great time.

Details about storylines are scarce for RHOBH Season 14, which is good.

Many shows in the long-running franchise typically have storylines leaked in advance, which ruins the excitement for viewers.

However, it’s easy to guess what some of the initial storylines on RHOBH Season 14 will be about.

What will RHOBH Season 14 be about?

Kyle Richards’ split from Mauricio Umansky has dominated the headlines recently, so the show will have to chart its aftermath.

Despite the nothing burger that was her storyline last season, now that her split is out in the open, there should be plenty of drama here.

There’s no telling where her friendship with Dorit Kemsley is now after a highly publicized feud last season.

Perhaps they will find common ground over Dorit being separated from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

It will take a long time to repair the relationship between the former friends, but the pair will likely patch things up unless more bombshells come out about them.

With filming in the home stretch, it shouldn’t be too much longer until we get a premiere date for RHOBH Season 14.

Initially, it seemed the show would be back in early 2025, but with filming so far along, we could have the show back on the air later this year.

For the final months of 2024, we also have new seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, so there’s plenty to look forward to.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.