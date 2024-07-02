RHOBH fans slam ‘boring’ Season 14 cast trip: ‘What happened to the budget?’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been known for its glitz and glamor since its 2010 premiere.

The cast of the Bravo hit is typically wealthier than their Real Housewives counterparts, which has set it apart from the other shows.

The trips are also pretty lavish, but some fans are voicing their displeasure after details of the first cast trip of RHOBH Season 14 leaked online.

According to Dorinda Deadly, the ladies are currently shooting in Augusta, Georgia, for their first vacation of the season.

There’s no telling how long they’ll be on vacation, but based on the reaction online, fans are yearning for a trip that takes everyone to somewhere more luxurious.

It’s a fair point because these shows are escapism for viewers, so it seems people expected more from the first getaway of the season.

Fans react to the first RHOBH season 14 trip

When Dorinda Deadly shared the first information about the trip, fans complained about the location in the comments section.

The #RHOBH cast are currently in Augusta on a cast trip 🎥 pic.twitter.com/fEHIZDLFM3 — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) July 1, 2024

“Augusta, Georgia? What happened to the budget?” one fan wondered.

“Lmao, what a boring trip,” said another critic, who added:

“Savannah or Charleston would have been better.”

Another X user echoed the “boring” sentiment.

“Friggin Augusta? Are u serious? I hate it there.”

RHOBH fans slam Season 14 trip. Pic credit: @dorindadeadly/X

RHOBH Season 14 is set to star returning cast members Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke.

The full-time cast will be rounded out by newcomer Bozoma Saint John, who appears to have been filming since the beginning of the season.

Two RHOBH season 13 stars will not return

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley were not asked back for Season 14, and the show will proceed without them.

Kathy Hilton is returning as a friend of the housewives and will be joined by Chucky star Jennifer Tilly, who has already made some appearances as Stracke’s close friend.

The series has had an issue with new cast members being one-and-done in the last two seasons, so producers will pull out all the stops to ensure that Bozoma becomes a main cast member who lands well with fans.

RHOBH needs to switch things up

Aside from the fact that Richards and Kemsley are feuding, little is known about the season.

The friendship between the one-time allies imploded last season, and there was no resolution at the reunion.

Whether they can find common ground next season is to be determined.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.