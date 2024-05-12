RHOBH Season 14 Spoilers: Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and new cast member spotted filming

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 is officially in production, and we have the first photos to prove it.

According to Queens of Bravo, the cast of RHOBH Season 14 assembled at an event hosted by Sutton Stracke.

After months of rumors about her involvement in the show, Kyle Richards is back, and we can only assume she’ll be holding her diamond for another season.

Richards fell out of favor with many fans after RHOBH Season 13 charted the breakdown of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky and the continued questions about her relationship status with Morgan Wade.

Producers allegedly gave the Halloween star an ultimatum to speak on camera about the alleged relationship, or she risked not being asked back.

Given her status as the only original cast member, the alleged ultimatum felt like a bit of a reach, but anything is possible when casting these shows.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards are filming together for RHOBH Season 14

Another rumor that seems to have been debunked with the first look at RHOBH Season 14 is that Richards was refusing to film scenes with one-time friend Dorit Kemsley.

Your first images of the new season of #RHOBH are here! The ladies are filming at Sutton’s Surrealism Ball 💎 Newbie Bozoma is on the far left 👀 pic.twitter.com/0rhaXrjmJB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) May 12, 2024

Their friendship imploded at the end of RHOBH Season 13, with Kemsley opining that Richards was trying to silence her at the reunion, and the latter went on to downplay how close they ever were.

With a feud between the pair brewing, it was inevitable they would both be asked back, and one of the first photos shows what looks like a tense exchange at Sutton’s event.

Kemsley hit the headlines this week after confirming her separation from Paul “PK” Kemsley, so it seems like Kemsley might have some actual storylines for the first time in years.

Perhaps she and Richards will find some common ground amid their divorces, but then again, maybe they’ll keep the feud going because it will make for great TV.

RHOBH Season 14 has a new cast member

The photos also feature Bozoma Saint John, who has been rumored to join the cast for RHOBH Season 14 in recent weeks.

It’s unclear whether she will appear in a friend role or if she’s secured a diamond to become a full-time cast member.

Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were let go following RHOBH Season 13, so we could get more than one new addition for RHOBH Season 14.

There was a severe lack of believable storylines during the recently wrapped season, but everything we hear about RHOBH Season 14 sounds far more intriguing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.