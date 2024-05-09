Dorit and PK Kemsley announce separation

After months of rumors, Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley have announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

The couple took to social media to share a joint statement addressing the speculation about their relationship.

“We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the statement reads.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children, we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” they added.

“We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey,” the note concluded.

Dorit and PK met in 2011 while living in New York. They went on to get married in 2015 and share two children.

Dorit and PK Kemsley’s relationship has been the topic of much debate

There have been questions about the status of Dorit and PK’s relationship as far back as 2022 when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Erika Jayne claimed at BravoCon that she believed they would be the next Bravo couple to split up.

On the recently wrapped RHOBH Season 13, Dorit and PK’s relationship had issues, but they were shown taking measures to remedy the situation.

A recent report from Daily Mail claimed that they’ve been living apart for months, with the publication claiming that PK had moved out of their LA home and was staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The announcement’s timing comes a little over a week after the article went live and the same week that filming for RHOBH Season 14 got underway.

The same report alleged that Dorit was being forced to address the situation on-camera or would be demoted to a friend of the housewives and appear in just three episodes of the upcoming season.

Dorit and PK’s marital woes will be charted on RHOBH Season 14

After watching Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship implode on camera, we will likely witness the same for Dorit and PK.

Bravo has yet to confirm a cast for RHOBH Season 14, but we know that Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff were not asked back.

A recent rumor suggested that Richards is refusing to film with Dorit during the upcoming season, which could make a bit of sense given their friendship fell apart during the recent RHOBH Season 13 reunion.

At one point, they were inseparable. Nowadays, it seems like they’d rather not be around one another.

Perhaps Dorit’s separation will help them find some common ground and help them work through their issues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.