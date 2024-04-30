RHOBH Season 14 could undo the wrongs of Season 13, and producers are already making the right moves

The sun has finally set on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, and producers are working hard to right the ship to give the show a makeover for RHOBH Season 14.

The biggest flaw with RHOBH Season 13 was the lack of payoff for the season’s biggest storylines, including Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

There were also some questions about whether Richards was in a relationship with country music singer Morgan Wade.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, producers have reportedly given Richards an ultimatum if she returns to the show: She must talk about her relationship with Wade.

If that is the case, it means producers are well aware that fans are growing tired of storylines being alluded to without any confirmation.

The series has had some big storylines in the past, but nowadays, it’s becoming difficult to tell what is truthful and what has been self-produced by cast members to drum up interest in the show.

RHOBH has been going in circles

If RHOBH Season 13 proved anything, it is that the show is going in circles, and unless it develops compelling storylines, it risks alienating its fan base.

Richards has been the glue that held the show together in the past, but many grew tired of the needless ambiguity about her personal life.

The show is supposed to capture the lives of its cast members. If big aspects are being concealed from the cameras, what’s the point of them being on the show?

Another cast member reportedly getting an ultimatum is Dorit Kemsley. Kemsley has been phoning it in for the last few seasons. It’s hard to tell whether she’s bored of the show or believes doing the bare minimum will keep her on it.

Dorit Kemsley is reportedly being urged to talk about her marital strife

According to the Daily Mail, Kemsley has been threatened with a demotion if she doesn’t speak on-screen about the heavily rumored marital strife between her and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.

Despite Kemsley hinting at trouble in paradise, the outlet claims that PK has moved out of the marital home and is staying in a hotel, something Kemsley is reportedly planning to hide from the Bravo cameras.

If true, it’s a juicy storyline that would resonate with the show’s fans because people like to watch the cast members even in their worst moments.

If the recent reports about Richards and Kemsley are accurate, it seems producers are aware the show is in a rut and needs cast members willing to reveal all about their lives, good and bad, to succeed.

Big changes are coming on RHOBH Season 14

Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley have both been given the pink slip ahead of RHOBH Season 14.

Eileen Davidson is reportedly in talks to return, but with filming getting underway imminently, we should soon get confirmation of the final cast for the upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere on Bravo in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.