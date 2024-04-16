Crystal Minkoff confirms RHOBH exit but was she fired?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is making some big changes for Season 14 and Crystal Minkoff will not be a part of it.

The 41-year-old confirmed her departure from the show telling her followers that the moment was “very bittersweet.”

Crystal’s announcement came moments after a news outlet reported that she was fired from the show after three seasons as a full-time cast member.

She joined RHOBH in Season 11 and made her mark as the first Asian-American cast member of the franchise.

Meanwhile, this is the second RHOBH exit in the past few weeks as Crystal’s nemesis Annemarie Wiley was fired after her first season.

The remaining cast members include Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Dorit Kemsley.

Crystal Minkoff confirms her RHOBH exit after three seasons

Crystal took to Instagram to confirm her RHOBH exit, captioning the post, “A little news update from me…with heartfelt thanks to @nbcuniversal @bravotv @bravoandy @thealexbaskin ♥️.”

In the video, the mom of two said, “I just wanted to share the news that I will not be coming back to film Season 14 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“It’s very bittersweet” continued Crystal who told her followers she was surprised when she asked to join the show a few years ago.

“Every single year I was asked back it was a blessing, it was an honor” continued Crystal, who expressed that being the first Asian-American on RHOBH was a lot of weight on her shoulders.

“I have since just… really understood the magnitude of what that meant for people,” she said.

Before ending her video, Crystal thanked her supporters and told them “This is not goodbye, this is see you soon.”

Was Crystal Minkoff fired from the show?

The Daily Mail posted a story that Crystal had been fired by the network moments before she made her public announcement.

A source told the media outlet “They don’t want her back because they feel… she no longer has much to add to the drama, so another contract has not been offered.”

The insider also claimed that Crystal was not upset about her firing because she “wanted to leave the show for a while,” and focus on her family away from the Bravo cameras.

“She is sick of all the fighting and hashing things out, it became like a never-ending rollercoaster for her,” added the source.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.