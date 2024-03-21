Annemarie Wiley confirms RHOBH firing and admits she’s ‘disappointed’

It’s official! Annemarie Wiley will not return for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Season 13 newbie shared the news with her social media followers and admitted she was “disappointed” at the decision made by the powers that be.

Refreshingly, Annemarie didn’t do the typical Housewives song and dance –pretending as if she left on her own accord.

Instead, she admitted that she wasn’t asked to return despite being at a disadvantage last season after joining the show late in the game.

Annemarie’s firing is not shocking, given the visceral reaction from fans of the show.

The Season 13 reunion was a chance to redeem herself, not just with viewers but also with some of her castmates.

However, she wasn’t able to mend things with Sutton Stracke or Crystal Minkoff, whom she feuded with during the season, nor was she able to win over fans of the show.

Annemarie Wiley confirms she’s been fired after one season on RHOBH

Annemarie shared the unfortunate news with her 66,000 Instagram followers, confirming that her plans for a second season on RHOBH have been dashed.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement,” wrote Annemarie in an Instagram post.

The mom of three noted that she was at a disadvantage when she joined the show six weeks after filming had already commenced on Season 13.

Meanwhile, in hindsight, Annemarie realized she made a rookie mistake while filming her first season– “Listening to what I was instructed to do.”

The newbie said she thought that’s how the “game was played,” but now she knows better.

Unfortunately, it is too little too late for the RHOBH star after a rocky first season and no chance for redemption.

Before ending her post, Annemarie confessed she was most disappointed that “the fans never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story.”

Annemarie had plans to showcase her family in Season 14

Admittedly, the firing surprised Annemarie, who already had plans to show viewers a different side of her in the coming season, with more focus on her family.

She noted in the lengthy post, “It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid black family unit and that ‘true black love’ exists” she said.

“To the fans that saw past what was portrayed and saw the REAL me, thank you so much for the love and support,” Annemarie added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.