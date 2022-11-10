Crystal Minkoff addresses possible departure from RHOBH

The RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff says she would be okay if she didn’t come back to the show. Pic credit: @crystalkungminkoff/Instagram

The last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was dramatic. The toxic drama played out during the show and on social media after airing.

Bravo is taking some time before beginning to film for Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Minkoff opened up about the show’s future and her place in the cast.

She admitted she was happy when she got the call for her first season and embraced the opportunity with open arms.

She said that if she didn’t get called back for a third season, she would still be content and continue living in the moment.

The reality star said she would accept whatever comes her way regarding the show.

Crystal said, “The first day I got a call, the universe handed it to me, and I’m the same way about it.”

RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff okay if she leaves the show

Crystal added that either way, she would be fine. She would love to be called back for a third season, but life would go on if she didn’t.

She said, “If it comes again, great. If it doesn’t, that’s okay too.”

The RHOBH star said that she had a life outside the show and that it didn’t stop because of casting.

However, she explained that she loved being a part of the show, and it felt like a sisterhood.

She said, “You sort of jump into it not knowing anyone in that group. Conflict happens, but on the overall scope, you’re doing it together in a way.”

When Part 3 of the Reunion aired, she took to social media to thank her followers for their support.

She wrote, “I’m grateful for the highs and lows of this past season, and I am beyond grateful for everyone who has supported me this past year.”

Crystal Minkoff shares what she will do differently

Crystal exclusively told E News that if she were to come back for a third season, she would show more of her family.

She also wants to show more of her culture and be a great representation. She is the first generation born in the United States of Chinese immigrant parents.

In her first season on the show, Crystal shared that she is a 76th-generation descendant of Confucius.

She added that her father had the tremendous honor of being buried at the Confucius cemetery.

She also shared that she feels her relationships with the other women on the show are a work in progress and that she is slowly finding her footing. She opened up about her battle with an eating disorder on the show and recently shared her thoughts about Erika Jayne’s insensitive comments.

Hopefully, Crystal will still hold her diamond next season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is on hiatus and will return next year to Bravo.