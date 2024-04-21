RHOBH rumor: Kyle Richards given ultimatum by producers for Season 14 return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been inquiring about Kyle Richards’s return to the show.

However, the OG recently confessed that she’s still undecided about whether or not she’ll return.

Now, there is a new rumor floating around that producers have given Kyle an ultimatum for her Season 14 return.

The brunette beauty is being ordered to come clean about her relationship with Morgan Wade or miss out on her chance to film for the upcoming season.

There have been speculations for quite some time that Kyle and the country singer are more than just friends.

Their odd relationship sparked romance romance for months after they were spotting on shopping excursions and vacations together.

That, coupled with news of Kyle’s separation from Mauricio Umanksy, sent the romance rumors into overdrive, with many waiting for Kyle to spill the tea at the Season 13 reunion.

That didn’t happen and now she’s reportedly being urged to fess up or follow in the footsteps of Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Minkoff.

Was Kyle Richards given an ultimatum to come clean about her relationship with Morgan Wade?

The latest reports are that Kyle could be on the chopping block if she doesn’t come clean about her and Morgan Wade.

Sources told the Daily Mail that “producers feel that Kyle has said all she can say about her split from Mauricio [Umansky] and not it is time to tell the truth about her dating Morgan.”

The insider also claimed that producers are tired of the RHOBH beating around the bush adding that it’s “getting old.”

“It is time for her to finally admit that it is more than a friendship,” added the source.

The 55-year-old recently opened up about her Season 14 return during an Amazon Live telling viewers it’s still to be decided.

Meanwhile, someone whose fate has already been decided is Crystal Minkoff — a decision Kyle said she has “mixed feelings” about.

However, she’s not the only one dishing about Crystal’s departure.

Garcelle Beauvais is ‘disappointed’ about Crystal Minkoff’s RHOBH exit

Some of Crystal’s castmates have already shared their opinions about her RHOBH exit, and the latest person to chime in was Garcelle Beauvais.

“I was shocked by the news,” admitted Garcelle. “I’m bummed because I feel like she was just getting her voice… I’m really disappointed too.”

Garcelle also confirmed the speculation that it wasn’t Crystal’s decision to leave the show but was fired by the network.

“It’s a tough show, as you know, and, you know, Bravo makes their decision. I have nothing to do with casting,” added the actress.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.