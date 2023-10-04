Did Kyle Richards just confirm her relationship with Morgan Wade?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer dropped a bombshell about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split.

Their separation will be the biggest storyline this season. Still, it’s unclear how much was filmed during the regular season versus when the cameras picked back up after news about their issues broke earlier this year.

There have been rumors about Kyle and country music crooner Morgan Wade having a romantic connection.

Kyle and Morgan have each other’s first initials tattooed on them, and there were questions from the other Housewives.

Their friendship seemingly came out of nowhere, and now, they are spending a lot of time together.

An affair was seemingly addressed in the RHOBH trailer, but was it a joke, or is Kyle serious about an affair?

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade together?

Kyle Richards has denied anything is happening between her and Morgan Wade, but some aren’t so sure after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer dropped.

At one point in the preview for Season 13, Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards talk about the rumors, and he says he’s glad it’s not him having an affair, and Kyle responds with, “For once, it’s me.”

It was likely a joke, but some aren’t so sure.

RHOBH trailer raises questions about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

Bravo gave us three minutes of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, and it opened with the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split.

Morgan Wade makes an appearance, and when asked how she and Kyle met, she revealed the RHOBH star “stalked” her. It was in a joking manner, but not everyone was so convinced.

The tattoos raised questions about why Kyle would put an M on her body if they were just friends.

These rumors have been circulating for months, with Kyle denying everything. Even in current times, she and Mauricio are trying to downplay their situation as he competes on Dancing with the Stars Season 32. He finally confirmed their split after saying they weren’t separated just days before.

It will be interesting to see what Season 13 will reveal and whether Kyle and Morgan are more than just friends. They have continued to spend time together, and things don’t seem to be slowing down for Kyle or Mauricio regarding appearances and projects.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c on Bravo.