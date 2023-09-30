Mauricio Umansky confirms separation after Kyle Richards supported him on DWTS

Mauricio Umansky seems confused about whether he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards are separated.

Maybe that stems from her support earlier this week when he made his dancing debut alongside pro partner Emma Slater on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Just days after his lackluster jive, Mauricio made it clear that he and Kyle were not separated but were having a hard year.

It went down on a new podcast for his The Agency Dallas office, where he insisted that he and Kyle were not separated.

It’s unclear if she took issue and wanted him to set the record straight or what happened after the show, but his claim was not correct.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Now, he’s clearing that up and claiming that, yes, the two are actually separated right now.

Mauricio Umansky sets the record straight about Kyle Richards’ separation

“Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we’re going through a really hard time, OK?” Mauricio told TMZ on Friday.

He continued, “We are currently separated; we are not talking about divorce, and we’re trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately.”

The RHOBH couple have been dodging questions about their marriage since news broke months ago that they were having marital problems. Rumors of a separation have been chasing them for most of 2023, and it wasn’t until July that stories of their split started to heat up.

They issued a joint statement denying a split, but no one was buying it. Even Andy Cohen quipped that Mauricio was single over the summer, getting the Bravo boss in a bit of hot water.

We also learned that, despite RHOBH filming being done, cameras started rolling again amid split news to catch all the juicy drama.

Kyle Richards can’t stop hanging out with Morgan Wade

The woman in the center of a suspected love triangle is country star Morgan Wade.

As Kyle and Mauricio’s separation continues, Kyle has been spotted numerous times hanging out with Morgan, whom she’s rumored to be having an affair with.

Fans pointed out clues about the alleged romance, like matching rings and similar tattoos that Kyle and Morgan both had.

While Kyle has denied that Morgan is more than a friend, RHOBH fans seem not to believe that after Morgan’s music video for Fall In Love With Me, with Kyle acting as Morgan’s love interest, where they shared a kiss.

Kyle has claimed that they were just trolling with the music video love story, and now, she’s even producing a documentary about Morgan’s life that recently took them to Paris together.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.