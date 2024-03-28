Annemarie Wiley’s husband Marcellus drags Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff after RHOBH firing

Shots have been fired by Annemarie Wiley’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, after she was not asked back for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

Annemarie broke the news last week that there would be a one-and-done with RHOBH, and it wasn’t her choice.

It wasn’t a huge surprise, considering she didn’t mesh well with the cast and wasn’t well-liked by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the rumor mill is buzzing that Annemarie’s political views played a part in her firing, as well as her clashing with other cast members.

Well, Marcellus has come out swinging in defense of Annemarie, going after Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

The former NFL player isn’t holding back from putting them on blast and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, too.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marcellus went on a rant to reply to an X that claimed his wife was fired from RHOBH for being a Trump supporter.

Crystal was first on his hit list, with Marcellus pulling out all the punches at Annemarie’s on-screen nemesis.

“Look at these bulls**tters opening up Panderer’s Box!,” he began his X. “Crystal knows damn well my wife is not a Trump supporter. But, even if she was, who the hell are YOU to politically police her? Crystal also knows her virtue signaling a** shouldn’t be saying the word “N*gg@“ in videos (a word I don’t know even use), but she has!”

Marcellus went on to blast Crystal for trying to tell Annemarie who she had to vote for, referring to Crystal as dumb. #CrystalBiden ended Marcellus going in on Crystal.

Up next was Garcelle. Marcellus called her out for how she treats other Black women.

“And Garcielle puts the CON in confused. Acts pro-black, but stays hating on black women in a desperate attempt to stay ‘Fancy’ on a show with No Blacks!” Marcellus wrote.

Marcellus Wiley slams The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The hit Bravo show didn’t go unscathed in Marcellus’ defense of Annemarie either. Not only does he agree she wasn’t a good fit for RHOBH, but he’s thrilled that Annemarie won’t be back for another season.

“She was a horrible fit. We all saw it, and it was obvious why. It’s impossible to truly know how FAKE you have to be to actually be a REAL Housewife,” he ended his X.



This comes hot on the heels of news cameras getting ready to roll on RHOBH Season 14. It’s also being rumored that Eileen Davidson might show up as a full-time housewife next season to shake things up.

What do you think of Marcellus going in on Garcelle and Crystal?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.