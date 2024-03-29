Kyle Richards responds to rumors of Eileen Davidson’s return to RHOBH

There’s been a lot of rumors swirling about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which, by the way, has not yet started filming.

The latest is that Eileen Davidson is set to return for Season 14 now that there’s an open slot following Annemarie WiIey’s firing.

A few names have been thrown into the mix over the past several days, one being Denise Richards, who made a memorable guest appearance last season.

Sutton Stracke recently admitted that she would love to have Denise back on the show.

However, the blonde beauty is not the only alum viewers hope returns. Eileen is another fan-favorite.

She was a full-time cast member from Seasons 5 to 7 and made some guest appearances in Season 8.

Now her name is being mentioned again, and her former co-star, Kyle Richards is sharing what she knows about that.

Kyle Richards speaks on rumors of Eileen Davidson’s RHOBH return

The RHOBH star got several questions about the show during her latest Amazon Live and people wanted to know more about Eileen’s possible return.

“I saw that online but I see so many rumors online, I don’t believe anything I read,” responded the OG.

Someone else wants to see Eileen back on the show and they asked Kyle about the last time she saw the soap opera star.

“So long ago, and I love Eileen,” said Kyle.

The 55-year-old was also asked about Kim and Kathy’s possible return in Season 14.

However, Kyle hinted that her sisters’ return would depend on whether she decides to film another season.

“I don’t know enough about next season yet guys to answer any of those questions, I’m sorry,” responded the OG. “I gotta still figure out what I’m doing, you know. There’s a lot to be determined still.”

Kyle says she feels bad about Annemarie Wiley’s firing

Annemarie Wiley also came up, who confirmed days ago that she was fired after one season on the show.

Kyle was the one who recommended Annmarie for the show, and she confessed to feeling bad that the mom of three was left go after her first season.

“I always feel bad when somebody comes in and doesn’t have a great experience on the show,” said the long-running RHOBH star. “She didn’t get to show all aspects of her life in one season so it’s hard.”

“She’s great and she has a great family,” Kyle continued. “So you know, it is what it is…she’ll be fine.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.