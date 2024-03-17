Is Annemarie Wiley leaving RHOBH? Here’s who Sutton Stracke wants to replace her

Annemarie Wiley had a rough first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with fans begging to have her to be fired.

However, it’s not just viewers who would be happy for the show to move forward without the newbie. Her castmate Sutton Stracke would welcome that as well.

That’s unsurprising as the two women didn’t exactly hit things off thanks to Annemarie’s obsession with Sutton’s esophagus.

The storyline dragged out for weeks and after watching back the season, the newbie apologized to the Georgia native during the reunion.

That hasn’t done much to mend the duo’s relationship as Sutton recently confessed that they haven’t talked since then.

Furthermore, Sutton already has someone else in mind to replace the newbie, and hint hint, it’s an alum who recently made a memorable cameo on the show.

Sutton Stracke wants Annemarie Wiley replaced with Denise Richards

Season 14 of RHOBH will start filming soon but will everyone from last season return to the show?

That is yet to be confirmed but as far as Sutton is concerned, she’d be just fine if Annemarie became a one-season wonder.

During a recent chat with The Sun, she admitted “I don’t even talk to Annemarie.”

As for whether she wants the newbie to return, the 52-year-old hesitated before responding, “Ehhh, I don’t know what else she’s going to talk about.”

“She could talk about, like, I don’t know. What’s next? My roots and my hair? Who cares,” Sutton added.

Meanwhile, someone Sutton cares about is Denise Richards, and she’s hoping the actress will return to stir things up in Season 14.

“I wish Denise would [return],” Sutton told the media outlet. “I love her. I’m a huge Denise fan. I think she’s wonderful.”

The mom of three noted that she doesn’t have a say in casting and doesn’t know who’s staying or going, adding, “I don’t even know if I’m coming back.”

The RHOBH star also opened up about her rocky friendship with Kyle Richards, which she noted is now on the mend.

Just don’t ask her about the OG’s relationship with Morgan Wade, because Sutton has no idea what’s going on between the two.

“I had dinner with Kyle last week and we didn’t even talk about that,” said Sutton who noted that they kept the focus on their friendship.

“We talked about just our current lives and what was going on and our situations as they are and trying to piece back together our relationship, which is, I think going in a good way,” said Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.