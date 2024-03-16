Sutton Stracke reveals where she stands with Annemarie Wiley after RHOBH drama

We think it’s fair to say that Sutton Stracke and Annemarie Wiley had one of the randomest feuds in Real Housewives history.

Despite there being some resolution for them during the recent The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, it seems they are still pretty far apart.

In a new interview with the U.S. Sun, The Sutton Concept owner hinted they wouldn’t be filming the Bravo hit together soon.

“I don’t even talk to Annemarie,” she affirmed before wondering what her co-star could talk about if asked back for another season.

“Ehhh, I don’t know what else she’s going to talk about.”

“She could talk about, like, I don’t know. What’s next? My roots and my hair? Who cares,” Sutton shared.

Annemarie Wiley didn’t have a great first season

Wiley, who joined the cast during its most recent season, caught plenty of heat from viewers and fellow Bravolebrities for her obsession with Stracke’s esophagus.

The drama spilled into the reunion, with Wiley apologizing for speaking about it so much, but it seems the two women aren’t going to be friends any time soon.

Filming is expected to get underway on the next season next month, and after a season of being dragged across social media, there’s a high chance that Wiley will not be asked back.

Wiley being a one-and-done Real Housewife wouldn’t be too much of a surprise, but she did perform well at the reunion, so maybe producers will want to give her another chance.

However, if she and Stracke aren’t on good terms, there’s a chance some of the other cast members are in the same position.

Sutton Stracke is focused on repairing her friendship with Kyle Richards

Stracke had a very public falling out with Kyle Richards while filming Season 13, and they didn’t get too much resolution at the reunion because of Stracke’s medical emergency, which caused her to leave filming early.

The good news is that they recently had dinner and are “trying to piece back together our relationship.”

Stracke believes things are going in the right direction between them, which could bode well for them both to return to the Bravo hit.

Given that the ratings remained strong for the recently wrapped season, it’s hard to imagine there being many big changes.

RHOBH needs to switch things up

The sad part is that the show needs a big shift to really get back to what it was several years ago.

Nowadays, the drama is watered down because the cast is omitting certain aspects of their lives.

But without the numbers dropping, producers won’t make many changes.

We should have more clarity on the casting details in the coming weeks when filming gets underway.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Season 14 is expected to premiere in late 2024.