Is there a way forward for Annemarie Wiley on RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ casting team has delivered many perfect casting choices over the years.

Recently, though, it seems like they aren’t putting the work in to find the right cast members for the show, or maybe those who would once have signed on the dotted line are no longer interested.

These things happen.

After Diana Jenkins’ polarizing performance last season, all eyes were on Annemarie Wiley to see if she could bring the drama and strike a chord with fans.

Sadly, the newest addition to the cast seems destined to be another one-and-done housewife, but is there a way for Wiley to win fans and secure a contract for another season?

We’ve learned that we should never rule anything out with these shows. Every single year, we believe that Dorit Kemsley is being demoted, only for her to return the next and give us practically nothing.

Are producers to blame for the tepid response to Annemarie Wiley?

To an extent, the producers must take some of the blame for Wiley’s lack of fans.

Bringing a new cast member six episodes into the season should be a crime because the dynamics have already been set in the episodes before, and fans have already decided about the season’s storylines.

Had Wiley been around since the beginning, she’d have stood a better chance of finding an in with viewers and everyone not named Kyle Richards.

The season has been messy because of random cast members returning out of the blue as though producers feel like viewers care about closure from arguments had on the show years ago.

Viewers need consistency

Viewers prefer consistency and casting additions that benefit the show, but there’s a high chance that the show will part ways with Wiley after the reunion wraps.

Wiley initially ruffled many feathers for her obsession with Sutton Stracke’s esophagus, which led to her being called out by The American Society of Anesthesiologists and several Bravolebrities.

Ultimately, the 40-year-old admitted that she apologized to Stracke and fans saw a different side to her on the recent cast trip to Spain.

The show was in dire need of a new villain and had Wiley kept to being a villain, there’s a chance producers would have kept her around as a replacement for Lisa Rinna.

Wiley is still attending events to promote the show

But Wiley has shown progression with the women and was recently spotted with the cast at the People’s Choice Awards, signaling that they have worked through their issues.

There is one hurdle Wiley has to clear if she wants to stand a chance at being in contention for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14:

The reunion.

There’s a high chance Wiley will be put in the hot seat for some of her actions this season, and if she delivers at the reunion, it will create a path to her being asked back.

There is a path forward for Wiley to return

There is definitely a path forward for Wiley to remain on the cast, but it will all come down to whether producers are interested in her story.

Frankly, I’d much rather Wiley get a second chance than Kemsley return for another season to give us nothing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.