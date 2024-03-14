RHOBH Season 14: When does it begin filming and when will it premiere on Bravo?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has just ended, but that’s not stopping fans from buzzing about Season 14.

Part three of the RHOBH Season 13 reunion ended last night with Sutton Stracke’s medical issue and Kathy Hilton joining the ladies despite not being on the show.

The first season without Lisa Rinna was not the greatest, to be honest.

It had moments, but the fire or must-see drama that Lisa had brought was definitely missing.

That being said, we are anxious to see what happens with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14, especially regarding the cast.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what we know about the next season of RHOBH.

When does RHOBH Season 14 begin filming and when will it premiere on Bravo?

Over on X (formerly Twitter), the Bravo fan account @queensofbravo broke the news that filming for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills begins in April.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 #RHOBH Season 14 begins production in April pic.twitter.com/Cp7IADWCB6 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 11, 2024

There wasn’t a specific date given, but we will know soon enough when filming pictures begin to get leaked on social media.

An April filming date means it will be quite the wait before RHOBH Season 14 hits Bravo. Filming usually lasts three to four months, which means it will end in either July or August.

Based on that time frame, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans shouldn’t expect the show back until early 2025.

It will likely be February or March, depending on the production schedule and Bravo’s schedule for the other Real Housewives shows.

Which cast members will return for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14?

Contracts for the next season should be in the works now based on filming slated to begin next month. However, we know some cast members’ thoughts on returning for another season.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards recently talked about Season 14 and hasn’t made up her mind yet. Kyle may be on the fence, but we highly doubt she will exit the show just yet.

Meanwhile, Dorit Kemsley spoke out the other day, making it seem like she’s definitely coming back. Dorit wasn’t so sure Crystal Kung Minkoff would return.

Sutton Strake, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal have not commented on Season 14 or indicated they are looking to leave the hit Bravo franchise.

THIS cast would be my ultimate choices for season 14 of #RHOBH 💎- with Kim Richards + Crystal Kung Minkhoff as “friends” of the cast.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild featuring pic.twitter.com/zgNTN8cZUM — C R A I G Y (@McCraigyDimples) March 14, 2024

Newbie Annemarie Wiley is a wild card. Annemarie was not perceived well by RHOBH fans and doesn’t seem to have a tight-knit bond with anyone. She could easily be a one-and-done with the show or return for another season.

It’s hiatus time for ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The good news is that cameras will be back up and filming, but the bad news is that fans won’t see the next season until next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.