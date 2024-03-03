Chucky Season 3 Part 2: Plot, cast, premiere date, and everything else there is to know

The Chucky franchise has been around since 1988, with the titular killer doll hacking and slashing his way through each movie.

The franchise got the TV treatment in 2020, carrying on many of the plots from the previous movies, along with a cast of new and returning faces.

It has been a success story for Syfy, drawing rave reviews and bucking the trend for horror movies being adapted into TV shows.

More often than not, switching mediums doesn’t land well with diehard fans.

But Chucky will go down as one of the best horror series on the small screen because it doesn’t forget its lore.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With the second half of Chucky Season 3 coming in hot, it’s time to take a look at everything we know about it.

When does Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premiere?

Chucky Season 3 returns on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

While the first two seasons aired uninterrupted, Syfy was forced to split up Season 3 due to the dual Hollywood strikes.

That meant we got four episodes in the fall and have four to air in the spring, which will take us through the beginning of May.

It may have made more sense to air the show in one part when all the episodes were ready, but sometimes, networks make these decisions.

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 cast: Who’s in?

Chucky Season 3 Part 2 will feature Brad Dourif in the voice of Chucky. That iconic voice will not be changing any time soon.

Also returning are Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany Valentine), Zackary Arthur (Jake Wheeler), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Lexy Cross), Bjorgvin Arnarson (Devon Evans), and Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce).

Rounding out the cast are Devon Sawa (Jake Collins), Lara Jean Chorostecki (Charlotte Collins), Jackson Kelly (Grant Collins), and Callum Vinson (Henry Collins).

The series also tends to bring back long-gone characters, so we should probably be prepared for movie alums or thought-dead characters to pop back up.

With voodoo in the mix now, there’s no telling how this will go for anyone.

Annie M. Briggs is not expected back after Ms. Fairchild was killed off, but as we said, anything can happen.

What is Chucky Season 3 Part 2 about?

Chucky Season 3 Episode 4 was one of the series’ most significant installments.

It featured a grisly Halloween party in the White House. Jake, Devon, and Lexy were there to get answers and to take Chucky down once and for all.

However, their plan fell apart quickly when their weapons of choice were confiscated because — you guessed it — the high security inside the building.

Chucky was desperate to reach the kill count required to be blessed with eternal youth, so he planned a chandelier falling on the kids and several other people.

Thankfully for Devon, Jake wasn’t far away and managed to push him out of harm’s way, but many other people were not so lucky.

As Chucky rushed away, he summoned the person who could give him his wants and dreams, but it all came crashing down when the killer doll looked in the mirror and had aged some more.

Where does he go from here? We’re not sure, but he will be more cutthroat than ever.

Perhaps Tiffany will be the one to be able to help him because the last we saw of her, she killed her prison nemesis after reading Voodoo for Dummies and made her escape from the compound.

Her escape will likely find Nica coming out of hiding again to find them both because, when you think about it, she wants them both wiped out for everything they did to her.

Maybe her paths will cross with the teenagers because they don’t have any other adult figure in their lives after Chucky killed Ms. Fairchild.

Then there’s the storyline involving James Collins. With so many deaths in the White House, how long will his family be able to keep everything under wraps?

The body count is piling up by the episode.

Will Chucky return for Season 4?

There’s no telling what’s in the cards, but there have been some high-profile cancellations recently, with shows like Station 19 getting canceled despite strong ratings.

Syfy has also been known to cancel longer-running shows due to rising production costs, so we can’t rule anything out here.

The show may end on its own terms with these next four episodes because three seasons is an excellent run from a show spun off a beloved movie franchise.

It has defied the odds at every turn, and the response is only improving with time. Many shows struggle out of the gate, but Chucky has never really slowed down.

Syfy should have a decision relatively soon because the cast will want to move on to other projects if there’s no hope of a comeback to this universe.

Chucky is currently on hiatus. Season 3 part 2 launches Wednesday, April 10, at 9/8c on Syfy.