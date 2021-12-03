Chucky Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Zackary Arthur on Chucky. Pic credit: Steve Wilkie/SYFY

When USA Network and SyFy announced they were bringing Child’s Play to TV as a new series, fans were cautiously optimistic.

For one thing, the movies had become straight-to-video until a reboot took place a few years back that changed everything about the killer doll.

Also, horror franchises coming to television were not always a good bet. Not everything has been as great as Ash vs. Evil Dead.

However, there was a reason to be optimistic.

The critically disliked reboot (64% from critics and 57% from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes) was from a new creative team with new stars.

The TV series, titled Chucky, brought back the original movie’s creator Don Mancini and the original cast, including the voice of Chucky in Brad Dourif and the always entertaining Jennifer Tilly.

What resulted was a fantastic first season, and now fans want more.

Here is everything we know so far about Chucky Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Chucky Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Chucky?

The great news is that USA Network and SyFy knew they had a hit on their hands and renewed Chucky for a second season before this season’s finale on November 30.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, Syfy, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever.”

“And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'”

Release date latest: When does Chucky Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when Chucky Season 2 will arrive.

The first season was eight episodes and premiered on October 12 simultaneously on SyFy and the USA Network.

It was highly praised, with Rotten Tomatoes critics giving it a 90% approval rating and fans checking in with 87% positive.

The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is that it is “a bloody good time that benefits greatly from Brad Dourif’s return, Chucky may not play well for non-fans, but franchise devotees will find its absurd humor and creative horror very much intact on the small screen.”

Expect a similar release in 2022, with the second season arriving just in time for Halloween.

We will update this article with news when SyFy or USA Network announces the official Chucky Season 2 release date.

Chucky Season 2 cast updates

Chucky Season 1 stars the voice of Brad Dourif, alongside Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy, and Jennifer Tilly returning from previous films.

Brad Dourif is back as the voice of Chucky. He was formerly Charles Lee Ray, a serial killer who transferred his soul into the doll before he died.

Fiona Dourif is back as Nica Pierce, who first appeared in Curse of Chucky and has been possessed by Chucky since the events in Cult of Chucky.

Alex Vincent is back as Andy, the child from the first Child’s Play movie, and who is still haunted by the killer doll.

Christine Elise McCarthy is Kyle, Andy’s foster sister who first appeared in Child’s Play 2.

Finally, Jennifer Tilly is back as a fictionalized version of herself, who happens to be possessed by Tiffany Valentine, Chucky’s lover.

There are also flashback scenes to Charles Lee Ray’s past in Chucky, with David Kohlsmith, Tyler Barish, and Fiona Dourif playing him at different points in his life.

The new cast in Season 1 included Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lexa Doig, and Devon Sawa.

Zackary Arthur was Jake Wheeler, the teenager who buys Chucky at a yard sale and is then menaced by him in the series.

Björgvin Arnarson is Devon Evans, Jake’s love interest, while Alyvia Alyn Lind is a former bully turned friend.

Lesa Doig is Jake’s aunt, Bree.

Chucky Season 2 spoilers

Chucky takes place after the seventh film in the franchise, Cult of Chucky.

In the series, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and the idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets.

The arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

While the first season ended with Chucky’s defeat and his plans foiled, there was a scene that showed he will return. Whether or not the cast from the first season will return remains a big question, but fans will get more of Chucky in 2022.

USA Network has yet to announce when Chucky Season 2 will premiere.