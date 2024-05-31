RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin teases ‘bananas’ Season 14 amid Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 filming is underway, and executive producer Alex Baskin has given fans some teasers.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since cameras were back up following an official cast reveal.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais have returned as full-time cast members.

Newbie Bozoma Saint John also comes on full-time with Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly rounding out the mix for RHOBH Season 14.

This week hot on the heels of the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 final reunion show, Alex gave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans something to discuss.

Oh yes, Alex has revealed filming has gotten off to a “great start.”

RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin teases ‘bananas’ Season 14

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Alex expressed happiness and excitement for where the new season of RBHOBH is headed.

“Beverly Hills is bananas. It is off to a great start. Obviously, there is a lot going on publicly in their personal lives, but there is a new fresh energy,” he shared with the outlet.

Alex gave more insight into what has been filmed so far.

“They were all just on a trip together this weekend and it was all the things. It was bonding and healing and dramatic, and it shifted relationships in ways that aren’t expected. I could not be more excited about where it’s headed,” the executive producer expressed.

The addition of Bozoma was a good one according to Alex, who claims she fits in with the women nicely. Having Kathy back certainly makes things entertaining, as does the addition of Jennifer, who as we all know is good friends with Sutton.

Alex Baskin dishes RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley drama

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers know that Dorit and Kyle’s friendship has been fractured for quite a while. Leaked personal text messages from Kyle to Dorit ahead of the Season 13 reunion only made things worse for the one-time close friends.

Alex spilled that Dorit and Kyle filmed together and are not holding back on their feelings.

“There is a lot of water under the bridge, so I would say they’re figuring out what’s going on with them personally, but they both have very strong feelings. They have let each other know what they think out of the gate,” he shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s no secret that Kyle has ended her marriage to Mauricio Umanksy, and Dorit’s currently separated from her husband Paul “PK” Kemlsey. The aftermath of those situations and the fractured friendship will be front and center next season.

RHOBH fans will have to wait a while for the new season to hit Bravo airwaves. Thankfully, Alex Basking gave us some teasers to keep us entertained for a little while.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.