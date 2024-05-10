RHOBH Season 14 begins filming: Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills began filming for Season 14 after much anticipation over which cast members would be back.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards have signed on to return as full-time cast members for another season of the hit Bravo show.

The fate of both women has been up in the air for weeks as rumors they each were given a demand to share more of their lives or run wild.

News that Dorit has kept her diamond comes hot on the heels of her and Paul “PK” Kemsley announcing their separation.

According to TV Deets, Andy Cohen has confirmed that cameras are again rolling for RHOBH after a delay.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Real Housewives executive producer did not comment on the return of Kyle or Dorit, but we have more info on them being back for Season 14.

🚨 Andy Cohen just confirmed at his D.C. live show that #RHOBH has started filming Season 14! pic.twitter.com/sXXEE4eexC — TV Deets (@tvdeets) May 9, 2024

Mauricio Umansky confirms Kyle Richards’ RHOBH Season 14 return

Ironically, Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, was the one who spilled the tea that she was gearing up to film the reality TV show.

During an interview on the Okay, Computer podcast, Mauricio opened up about his time on RHOBH, which led to him revealing her Season 14 status.

“Kyle and I decided to go on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is now, I think we’re 14 seasons or starting the 14th season now. I was talking to Kyle this morning and she starts filming very soon,” Mauricio expressed.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Andy also hinted recently that Kyle would be back, but she was still playing coy with fans last week, saying she would have an answer soon.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley back for Season 14

The Instagram account @Bravosnarkside has reported that Dorit has retained her diamond after coming clean about the state of her marriage. It was previously reported that Dorit was allegedly on the chopping block until she was truthful about the fact that she and PK were separated.

Dorit’s announcement seems to confirm she’s ready to tell that story on the show, especially as it coincides with cameras beginning to roll.

Along with Mauricio speaking out about filming starting up, David Yontef revealed on his podcast, Behind The Velvet Rope that Season 14 is underway.

Neither Kyle nor Dorit have commented on their RHOBH status as of this writing.

As for the rest of the cast, we know Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff are out. It’s a safe bet that Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais are also returning, with probably a couple of newbies thrown into the mixes.

Keep checking back here with Monsters and Critics for more news on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.