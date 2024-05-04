Andy Cohen plays coy about Kyle Richards’ RHOBH return amid storyline demand rumors

The rumor mill continues to buzz about Kyle Richards’ future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Andy Cohen found himself in the hot seat on an episode of Watch What Happens Live when he was grilled about Kyle and a recent ultimatum.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, there’s speculation producers told Kyle to fess up about her relationship with Morgan Wade or the OG RHOBH star was out of the show.

Rumors of a rift between Kyle and Morgan have also added fuel to the fire that Kyle chose to end the friendship so she didn’t have to speak out about it on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While we don’t know if the rift is true, Andy wasn’t here to be put on the spot about Kyle and her Season 14 ultimatum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

RHOBH fans can thank Dateline‘s Andrea Canning for at least putting pressure on Andy to spill regarding Kyle.

Andy Cohen plays coy about Kyle Richards’ RHOBH future amid storyline demand rumors

Andrea appeared on WWHL alongside Summer House star Danielle Olivera the other day. Andrea wasted no time asking Andy about the rumor about Kyle and Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Well, I think that Kyle is always invited back to Beverly Hills,” he answered. “And I think that the supposition is that she opens up about her life.”

Andy’s answer only prompted Andres to dig deeper, declaring Kyle has been “wishy-washy” about her relationship with Morgan.

“Well, she’s told, she’s told her story,” Andy replied.

This only had Andrea pressing Andy further, wanting to know if Kyle and Morgan were dating or in a sexual relationship. Andrea clarified that Kyle’s her favorite and she’s not trying to be hostile, but Andrea wanted some deets.

“We will re-ask Kyle at the beginning of the season,” the WWHL host spilled.

Even though Andy’s reply alluded to Kyle returning for another season, she still isn’t confirming her status with the show.

Kyle Richards responds to RHOBH Season 14 Morgan Wade ultimatum rumor

In her latest Amazon Live, Kyle answered a question about the alleged rumor regarding her friendship with Morgan and the show. Kyle denied any truth to the DailyMail claims because she hasn’t even decided if she’s coming back.

Another segment had Kyle further addressing that she can’t comment on her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills future. However, Kyle didn’t admit she will have an answer soon for fans.

Only time will tell what happens with RHOBH Season 14, but we honestly think Kyle will return. Kyle has been there since day one and we can’t see her leaving the show yet.

What do you think? Will Kyle be back, or is she done?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.