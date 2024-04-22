Will Dorit Kemsley get fired from RHOBH next amid cast shake up? That’s a question on RHOBH fan’s minds, as it seems Dorit might lose her diamond.

It’s only been a month since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion show ended.

From the moment Season 13 came to a close, fans have been waiting for news on Season 14 of RHOBH.

Well, that’s what we’ve gotten so far, with two confirmed exits and more that could be coming.

Dorit’s the subject of the latest rumors suggesting she’s either getting fired or demoted.

This comes amid confirmation that her husband, Paul “PK” Kemlsey, had a reality TV show in the UK canceled.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Dorit Kemlsey the next to be fired from RHOBH?

According to the Instagram account @therealhousewiveszone, an insider has revealed Dorit’s still waiting for her contract for the next season.

“She’s the last cast member waiting for confirmation to return and casting are not sure if they want her back,” the source told us. “Her return is on a knife’s edge. They have also discussed demoting her but it’s not clear what they want to do right now,” read the caption on the IG post.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle Richards played coy about her future on the show but did admit she has not yet had contract negotiations.

So, the insider’s info that Dorit is the last one waiting isn’t true. we do know that All About The Real Housewives got the same information, which means there could be something to the demoted or fired rumor.

One thing that could keep Dorit around would be her feud with Kyle. The two had a falling out during Season 13, which escalated during the reunion.

Then again, it would only work if both ladies were willing to be open and upfront about the demise of the friendship.

Here’s where things stand with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 casting

Annemarie Wiley was a one and done for RHOBH after she confirmed she wasn’t asked back for another season. Marcellus Wiley, her husband, dragged Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff following Annemarie’s firing.

Last week, Crystal announced she wasn’t returning for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

With Kyle speaking out, that leaves news on Dorit, Garcelle, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne still up in the air. Although we do know Garcelle and Sutton have both expressed interest in returning.

There’s also speculation that Eileen Davidson will be back next season, too.

It was assumed production was set to begin this month. If the powers that be want the cameras up and running before the month ends, they will need to hurry with those contracts because it ends next week.

Keep checking back to find out if Dorit Kemlsey loses her diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.