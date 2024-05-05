Annemarie Wiley’s husband Marcellus Wiley blasts RHOBH after her firing: ‘Waste of my damn time’

Annemarie Wiley’s husband, Marcellus Wiley, just can’t seem to quit talking about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Ever since Annemarie wasn’t asked back for Season 14 of RHOBH, Marcellus has been dragging the show and her former costars.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Marcellus dragged Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais after Annemarie was fired.

Now, the former NFL has once again come out to slam The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, following Annemarie’s one-and-done stint.

This week, Marcellus didn’t hold back from revealing things that weren’t shown on RHOBH, as well as admitting it was a waste of time.

It turns out that, in light of Esophagusgate, there was a lot about Annemarie and Marcellus that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers didn’t see.

Speaking with OutKick’s Dan Dakich, Marcellus opened up about the show.

“I love the franchise. I love the empire they’ve created. I knew it was going to be drama-filled when I got into it. That doesn’t bother me,” Marcellus shared.

What really gets to the former ESPN and Fox Sports commentator was the amount of time he, Annemarie and their kids spent filming for the show only to have that part of their lives never featured.

“What I didn’t like was them wasting my damn time filming 50 million hours in the backyard with me and my kids. We go to play places. I’m coaching. All this stuff,” he expressed. “They showed ZERO of it.”

Marcellus pointed out Annemarie’s whole story evolved around Sutton Stracke and her small esophagus, even though they were told the focus would be on other things.

“Just don’t waste my time. Dammit, they lied to me in terms of why they wanted to use me and be involved and then they produced it in an entirely different way,” Marcellus spilled.

In the end, there are no hard feelings on Marcellus’ part, even though he feels his time was wasted. Marcellus even wanted to do more, but obviously, that isn’t happening.

Annemarie Wiley is out for RHOBH Season 14, but who’s in?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was reportedly going to begin filming in April. However, as of this writing, the cast hasn’t even been confirmed yet.

We do that along with Annemarie exiting, Crystal also won’t return for another season. Kyle Richards hasn’t shared her status either, although she did reveal she should be able to make an announcement soon.

Andy Cohen squirmed a bit when asked if Kyle was really given an ultimatum about sharing all the tea on her relationship with Morgan Wade or if she was out at RHOBH.

The rumor mill is buzzing that Dorit Kemsley may be on the chopping block amid marital troubles with Paul “PK” Kemlsey.

There’s also speculation that two famous actresses have been asked to join the next season of the Bravo show.

What do you think about Marcellus and his thoughts on RHOBH?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus for Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.