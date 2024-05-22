RHOBH fans react to Sutton Stracke DWTS Season 33 rumor: ‘Girlfriend is painfully uncoordinated’

Sutton Stracke on Dancing With the Stars? Yes, it seems that could be a real thing come this fall.

The rumor mill has been buzzing that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will enter the ballroom for DWTS Season 33.

Although an official announcement for the cast for the hit ABC dancing show won’t be revealed for months, a blind item has thrown Sutton’s hat into the ring.

The Instagram account @bravosnarkside revealed a shared blind item that read, “A very fancy BH Housewife, who wasn’t fond of Magic Mike’s dancing, has signed on for DWTS.”

Sutton, of course, flipped out when the women went to a Magic Mike show in Las Vegas during RHOBH Season 13.

The comments section of the IG post was flooded with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan reaction to the new rumor.

RHOBH fans react to Sutton Stracke DWTS Season 33 rumor

Sutton didn’t have much support for her becoming the next Real Housewives star to compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“I love me some Sutton but girlfriend is painfully uncoordinated and awkward… I would 100% watch that train wreck 🔥” read one comment.

Another doesn’t find anything appealing about Sutton and doesn’t understand how anyone finds her entertaining.

There was one user who brought up Sutton having neuropathy, which could be a problem for her stint on the dancing show.

“Why will Sutton do this, she is not coordinated enough with walking much less dancing,” said a user.

One even struggled to imagine Sutton on the show or being able to dance, even though she has a background in ballet.

A different one simply doesn’t want to see Sutton or her legs competing in the ballroom.

More reactions to Sutton Stracke being on Dancing With the Stars

Several commenters couldn’t help but poke fun at Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay, who admitted that being on Dancing With the Stars was a dream of hers. It’s why Scheana was jealous when Ariana Madix got the gig last year.

Many users joked about Scheana being okay as well as that someone needed to check on her after this RHOBH Sutton rumor broke.

Not everyone was against Sutton joining DWTS. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star got some love and support from a couple of people.

“She has a dance background! I would love to see her do well.” wrote a Sutton fan.

The sentiment of her dance background was brought up more than once to show users’ feelings that Sutton could hold her own in the dancing show.

Only time will tell if Sutton Stracke lands on Dancing With the Stars. What we do know is that the timing could make things interesting, as Season 14 of RHOBH just started filming.

If Sutton has joined DWTS, she could end up filming two shows at once. Keep checking back with Monsters and Critics to find out if this Sutton Stracke rumor is true.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.