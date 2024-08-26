RHOBH fans react to ‘hilarious’ Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke partying it up at a nightclub

Kathy Hilton and Sutton Stracke were fast friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but earlier this year, there were questions that their friendship had run its course.

Kathy famously appeared at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion and commented that she was ready to take Sutton down, which many viewers thought was in response to Sutton’s feud with Kyle Richards.

What a difference a few months makes!

Kathy and Sutton seem to have repaired whatever was wrong with their friendship and are actually in a good place.

Whether we’ll hear more about what happened between them on RHOBH Season 14 is unclear.

In a video that spread like wildfire across social media over the weekend, the pair were spotted partying it up at The Chapel, a popular bar in West Hollywood.

In the footage, Kathy sings along to Michael Jackson as Sutton dances by her side.

Sutton and Kathy having a great time and drunk at The Chapel gay bar in West Hollywood 😭 #RHOBH 💎 pic.twitter.com/TSlxAVKlSJ — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) August 23, 2024

If the two are out on the town together, we’re inclined to believe that they’re in a good place.

RHOBH Season 14 has completed filming

It’s a shame the RHOBH cameras won’t have captured the fun night because the show has wrapped production and will only pick up again in the event of a headline-grabbing story.

Still, we’re sure it will be a hot topic at the RHOBH Season 14 reunion, which won’t air well into 2025.

RHOBH fans were quick to react to the iconic footage on social media.

“If I’m not Sutton on a night out then I don’t wanna go out,” said one fan with a screengrab from Kyle’s infamous weed dinner from Season 13.

If I’m not Sutton on a night out then I don’t wanna go out pic.twitter.com/5AMwsJnAOQ — The Bravo Life (@TheBravoLife_) August 23, 2024

Another fan compared Kathy and Sutton to Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michelle (Lisa Kudrow) from Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion.

The GIF also features The Traitors host Alan Cumming, and we see what the author was going for.

What about Kathy and Sutton’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion? We’ll let ourselves out.

Another fan wondered why Sutton was “even standing.”

“She is so drunk,” the fan added with laughing emojis.

This fan is happy about the reconciliation between Kathy and Sutton. Pic credit: @Kimbopops/X

“This is hilarious.”

Another fan felt the Real Housewives universe had been missing “drunken housewive behavior.”

This fan wants messy behavior back. Pic credit: @nohatetoyoubut/X

The viewer wanted the shows to bring that level of behavior back for future seasons.

Another fan pointed out that “they look LIT.”

“Love this for them.”

This fan questions how Sutton is still standing. Pic credit: @btctams09/x

It’s always good news when former friends find a way back to each other, and that’s precisely what has happened here.

Sutton and Kyle are also in a good place

Plus, Sutton has also seemingly repaired things with Kyle.

Sutton shared a video of them out to dinner on Sunday. Check it out below.

Bravo has yet to confirm a premiere date for RHOBH Season 14, but we know it’s coming up in the fall.

The season is set to explore Kyle and Mauricio Umansky’s continued separation and Dorit and Paul “PK” Kemsley’s decision to end their relationship.

Monsters and Critics will keep you up to speed on the latest developments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 premieres in the fall on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.