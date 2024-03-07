Kyle Richards claims Sutton Stracke’s sole goal on RHOBH Season 13 was to ‘come after’ her

It would be the understatement of the century to say that Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke’s friendship imploded on-screen during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.

They got into some wild arguments as the season aired, leaving viewers with the sense that there was no road ahead for them.

The one-time friends faced off about their respective actions this season on the second part of the reunion, and let’s just say it wasn’t pretty.

In the reunion trailer, we watched in shock and horror as they hurled insults at one another, resulting in Richards complaining that Stracke didn’t have much of a storyline this season.

The truth is that many of the cast members didn’t have a story this season, and Richards’ split with Mauricio Umansky wasn’t much of a story because they kept so much from viewers.

Richards and Stracke’s latest squabble kicked off when the latter accused the Halloween alum of being “reckless” for saying she had a drinking problem and didn’t eat.

Kyle Richards denies saying Sutton Stracke had a drinking problem

Richards claimed she did not accuse her friend of having a drinking problem, with Stracke wondering whether she “insinuated it” instead.

Stracke then claimed that Richards “started little seedlings” about her.

“You said I push my food around and didn’t eat,” Stracke complained.

“I will say that again,” the E.R. alum affirmed, which didn’t sit well with Stracke, who believed that her friend intentionally hurt her.

Richards then brought up her weed dinner, which resulted in chaos when Stracke questioned all of the changes in her life.

Kyle Richards feels she’s been held responsible for Dorit Kemsley’s words

When Andy Cohen brought up the scene with Dorit Kemsley and Richards talking about Stracke’s drinking, Richards conceded that she shouldn’t be dragged for words that came out of Kemsley’s mouth.

“What I said was I didn’t know if she had a few drinks or if it was her medicine, but she was off,” the actress said, adding, “I never said she has a drinking problem. Those words never came out of my mouth.”

Stracke then accused Richards of being “very smart” and “very clever” because of how she would word it, so she didn’t need to accept blame for what she meant.

Kyle Richards believes Sutton Stracke gives nothing about her life

Richards countered that she’s been on the show for over 13 years and reveals plenty about her life but felt like Stracke provides nothing.

“Give me a break,” she complained before saying that the fashion store owner doesn’t “talk about anything.”

When the argument was dissipating, Richards stated that Stracke came into the season “just to come after me.”

“Have you lost your mind,” Stracke fired back before Cohen got involved and moved on from that drama.

It sounds like Richards will be down more than one friend after this season.

Her relationship with Kemsley is over, and things between her and Stracke aren’t much better now. What could RHOBH Season 14 look like? We’ll have to tune in!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-13 on Peacock.