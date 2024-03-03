RHOBH reunion spoilers: Sutton blasts ‘reckless’ Kyle, Dorit can’t say ‘sorry’ and Kyle fights back

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion kicked off this week, and it did not disappoint.

Andy Cohen wasted no time stirring the pot and bringing up the drama that had the women arguing minutes into the reunion.

The biggest takeaway from part one was, of course, Dorit Kemsely leaking a private text message from Kyle Richards.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle has addressed the fallout of that and where she stands with Dorit today.

However, in part two of the reunion, Kyle not only faces off with Dorit again but also has it out with Sutton.

Thanks to Bravo, RHOBH fans have a little bit of a hint of what’s going down in the second part, and let’s just say it’s entertaining.

More Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion

The tension between Kyle and Dorit mounts again after Andy brings up the distance between the friends. Things go from bad to worse as the drama with Kathy Hilton at the RHOBH Season 12 reunion is rehashed.

Kyle accuses Dorit of caring more about how she’s perceived by the audience than her. Dorit calls out Kyle while standing up for Kathy.

This has Garcelle Beauvais blasting Dorit for never saying she’s sorry or that she’s wrong. Boy, does this set off Dorit, who, in a roundabout way, tries to explain her actions.

After Dorit keeps talking, Andy quickly changes gears as if he’s had enough of listening to her speak.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke calls Kyle Richards ‘reckless’

Later, as the subject of Kyle being sober is addressed, Sutton changes gears to call out Kyle for her actions. Sutton calls Kyle “reckless” because Kyle made assumptions about Sutton like saying she has a drinking problem and doesn’t eat.

Those are fighting words for Kyle, and these two face off amid flashbacks from the season. Kyle stands up for herself, insisting she never said Sutton had a drinking problem.

Well, Sutton isn’t here for that, putting Kyle on blast for planting seeds about Sutton all season long. Kyle reminds her that they all make comments about each other’s drinking; it’s not new.

Sutton and Kyle go at with the weed dinner being brought up as Kyle sounds off on Sutton for insinuations she made about her troubled marriage to Mauricio Umansky.

More fighting erupts when Dorit and Crystal Kung Minkoff give their two cents on various Kyle topics. The footage ends with Kyle sounding off on how she has put her whole life on the show since day one while others, aka Sutton and Dorit, have not.

No doubt more explosive moments are coming up on the second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show. To see what else is going down in the second and third parts of the reunion event, click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.