Kyle Richards reached ‘breaking point’ with Mauricio Umansky, reveals they separated before filming RHOBH Season 13

Ever since reports emerged that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were separating after 27 years of marriage, there have been plenty of skeptics.

For one, the series has shown them very much together, with Richards hinting at marital strife without going out and saying it.

Wednesday’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 finale revealed that they have indeed separated, and viewers watched as Richards opened up to her daughters about it.

Ahead of the game-changing installment of the Bravo reality megahit, Richards appeared on the Today Show and was interviewed by Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb about the breakup timeline, among other things.

It was a remarkably candid interview, which was refreshing because Richards had seemingly been keeping the truth under lock and key to protect daughters – Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, Alexia Simone Umansky, Sophie Kylie Umansky, and Portia Umansky.

The 55-year-old said that she and Mauricio had reached a “breaking point” in their relationship before cameras picked up on filming, revealing that marital issues had drifted below the surface due to life events.

Kyle realized the relationship was no longer for her

However, the Halloween actress believes that the aforementioned breaking point made her realize that the relationship no longer worked for her.

She said that protecting their daughters was paramount, so they both agreed to keep it quiet when filming got underway, which could help explain why it felt like Richards had been holding back on-screen.

We witnessed her go through several struggles this season, including the loss of her best friend, Lorene, so she was grieving that loss while trying to conceal the truth about her relationship status.

There were also rumors that she was romantically linked to country music singer Morgan Wade, but we still don’t have a definite answer and probably never will.

Knowing what we know now makes us wonder what will come up at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion because we already know that Dorit Kemsley claims her friend tried to silence her.

Did Dorit Kemsley know about the breakup before everyone else?

It was a throwaway moment in the trailer, but could it hint that Kemsley knew about Richards and Umansky’s relationship woes long before it was revealed to the audience?

It would make sense because Richards and Kemsley regularly have double dates with their significant others on-screen, so it had to be Kemsley if someone was in the know.

Richards revealed in the interview that she understands that people are invested in her life and that she’s sorry for ruining their fantasies.

The reality is that many relationships hit a snag when we least expect them to, but it seems like this has been a process for Richards and Umansky.

Would Kyle Richards reunite with Mauricio Umansky?

They are cordial to one another and have dinner with the kids when they’re all in the house together, but beyond that, it seems like their marriage is over.

Richards was asked whether she saw herself rekindling things with her husband and admitted that she didn’t know about that.

She also addressed the skeptics, saying they “don’t live in our home,” before asking the following question:

“You think I wanted to be in this position after being married all this time?”

Is Kyle Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Richards also addressed her future on the show, admitting that this year she’s wondered, “Do I really want to do this?”

It’s a valid question, especially after spending so many years telling all about her life to the world.

The reunion is coming in hot, so maybe we’ll have more clarity after it airs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.