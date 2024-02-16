RHOBH spoiler: Kyle plans epic finale party at SoFi Stadium with Erika Jayne performing

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is winding to a close, with the finale set to air in a few days.

Episode 17, titled Soirees and Separations, will close out the season with a bang, and it is no surprise that OG Kyle Richards will host the final event.

The mom of four will give long-time fans of the franchise major nostalgic vibes with her epic White Party, which we haven’t seen in years.

This time, the event is “bigger and better” than ever as Kyle goes all out – moving the soiree from her backyard to the infamous SoFi Stadium.

A teaser for the upcoming episode shows Kyle in the planning process as she visits the location with the event planner to the stars, Kevin Lee.

Kyle also had another surprise for her guests – a performance by the one and only Erika Jayne.

Kyle Richards brings back her epic White Party for the RHOBH season finale

The RHOBH finale promises to be memorable – especially for long-time fans, and we have a sneak peek to show you.

The clip features Kyle Richards in full planning mode as she gets ready to bring back her White Party, which was featured in the first two seasons of the show over a decade ago.

“The white party is very nostalgic for us because this has always been about our family,” says the OG in her confessional.

“I’d much rather put my energy and focus on planning a White Party than all the stuff I’m dealing with in my personal life,” she admits. “So the White Party is coming back bigger and better.”

Meanwhile, the clip shows Kyle and Erika at SoFi Stadium, along with Kevin Lee and his team, as they hash out the event details.

Erika Jayne gets ready for a major performance at SoFi Stadium

Meanwhile, after taking time off to deal with many legal issues, Erika is excited to get back on stage.

“I cannot believe that number one, Kyle is having her party here, and that she asked me to perform,” says the Pretty Mess singer in her confessional.

The 52-year-old psychs herself up in the clip saying, “Erika you got this far, this is the warmup for your Vegas residency. You have a chance to redeem yourself.”

“Erika Jayne is back, and she’s at SoFi Stadium, so take that!” she adds.

After the finale episode, the season won’t be over quite yet, as Part 1 of the reunion will air the following week, and it promises to be one for the books.

Check out the sneak peek of the season finale below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.