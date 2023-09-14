Mauricio Umansky gives update on troubled marriage to Kyle Richards ahead of DWTS stint

Mauricio Umansky has shared an update on his relationship with his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, ahead of his Dancing with the Stars gig.

This week, it was revealed that Mauricio was stepping out of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bubble to appear on the ABC competition show.

The new opportunity comes as Mauricio and Kyle’s marriage remains one hot topic.

They announced in July that they were separated but still living under the same roof and working on their relationship.

After his new reality TV stint was announced, Mauricio got candid about where things stand with him and Kyle today.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



The Buying Beverly Hills star feels positive that things will work out between him and his wife.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Mauricio admits the couple has been hanging in there the past few weeks.

“You know, we’re hanging in there, we’re working through all of our things, which everybody knows about, and we’re just taking it day by day,” he expressed.

Mauricio’s words come as Kyle hits up Paris with country singer Morgan Wade as the rumor mill keeps buzzing they are dating.

Speaking of those rumors, Mauricio admitted that he and Kyle are trying not to let the rumors and speculation impact them working on their marriage.

“We’re trying not to let the press influence us and all of the social media and all of the stuff that’s going on. So we’re trying to just ignore that and figure that ourselves,” Mauricio shared before adding, “I can tell you we are both happy.”

Will RHOBH Kyle Richards support Mauricio Umansky on DWTS?

The biggest question being asked after Mauricio’s DWTS journey was announced was whether Kyle would be in the audience supporting him.

Mauricio didn’t specifically name Kyle but did spill that his family has been 100% supportive of this journey.

“They can’t wait. They’ve already put it in their calendar. Everybody’s ready. Everybody’s already adjusted their calendars for them, particularly Kyle ’cause she’s so busy. The rest of the girls are all in L.A. and just waiting,” Mauricio told Us Weekly.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Vandepump Rules star Ariana Madix will also be performing on Dancing with the Stars. That means former friends turned foes Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle just might be in the audience at the same time.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards may still be having marriage troubles, but they are working on their relationship. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 will shed more light on what happened between the couple.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.