Dancing with the Stars Season 32 cast revealed: Here’s who is competing and their pro partners

It’s almost time for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Ahead of the big cast announcement on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, ABC made the premiere date official.

The big day is coming up soon, so make sure to mark your calendar and set your DVR for Tuesday, September 26, at 8/7c.

Before the big reveal, we’ve learned a few big names that would be among the cast as announcements started trickling in in July when Derek Hough helped announce Ariana Madix during a visit to her sandwich shop.

Ariana’s casting came as no surprise following months of rumors that she would join DWTS after Scandoval rocked Vanderpump Rules fans and changed the course of her life.

Following Ariana, we learned that Charity Lawson would join the cast on The Bachelorette finale when her new fiance, Dotun Olubeko, gave her the good news.

The third and final cast announcement was Jamie Lynn Spears before the big Wednesday reveal. On Tuesday, she announced on Good Morning America that she would be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy and that her partner would be Alan Bersten.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 cast

On Good Morning America on Wednesday, the complete Dancing with the Stars cast was revealed, and we also learned who their partners will be.

It turns out that rumors Mira Sorvino would be joining the cast were true. The Mighty Aphrodite star will compete this season, and her partner will be Gleb Savchenko.

Mauricio Umansky was also a correct rumor, as he was announced this morning and will dance alongside Emma Slater.

Mauricio Umansky was rumored to be preparing for Dancing with the Stars ahead of the big reveal. Pic credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Harry Jowsey will also be competing this season. The 26-year-old Australian reality star is known for first competing on the first season of Too Hot To Handle. He will be dancing with Rylee Arnold.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” stars Harry Jowsey. (ABC/Andrew Eccles)

Model and actor Tyson Beckford is also lacing up his dance shoes. The 52-year-old will be hitting the dance floor with Jenna Johnson.

Barry Williams, best known for playing Greg Brady in The Brady Bunch, is among the Season 32 cast and will compete alongside pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd.

Barry Williams was announced with the DWTS Season 32 cast. Pic credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Comedian and actor Matt Walsh, who has been in Veep, Ted, and Stepbrothers, is hitting the dance floor with his pro partner, Koko Iwasaki.

Alyson Hannigan, best known for her roles on American Pie and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will dazzle the dance floor with her pro partner, Sasha Farber.

Venezuelan-American social media star Lele Pons will compete for the Season 32 Mirror Ball Trophy alongside her pro partner, Brandon Armstrong.

The NFL’s most valuable player in 2012 was Adrian Peterson, and now, we get to see if he can Samba as well as he can play football. He’ll be dancing with Britt Stewart.

The youngest DWTS competitor this season is 17-year-old Xochitl Gomez, best known for The Baby-Sitters Club and Gentrified on Netflix. She’ll be dancing with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Jason Mraz is Lucky, and let’s hope he Won’t Give Up when the singer hits the dance floor this season with his pro partner, Daniella Karagach.

Charity Lawson, previously confirmed to join the DWTS cast on The Bachelorette finale, will dance with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charity Lawson is ready to take on the ballroom after finding love on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles

The first competitor announced for Season 32 was Ariana Madix, and we’ve been waiting for months to see who she would be coupled with. Now we know that the Vanderpump Rules star will compete with Pasha Pashkov.

What will be changing and what will be staying the same for Season 32

Last year, Dancing with the Stars did not air on ABC and only streamed on Disney+. This season, the series will air in both places and will make a big move to Tuesday nights.

Another big change DWTS fans are likely looking forward to is Tyra Banks’ exit. She moved on to pursue other business endeavors, and Tyra’s co-host role was filled by former pro dancer Julianne Hough. She’ll be co-hosting alongside Alfonso Ribiero, who is returning.

The saddest change of all is the loss of Len Goodman. He announced his retirement last season after serving as the lead judge. He is not being replaced, leaving only three judges this season instead of four.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will all share the judging roles, as none are taking over Len’s lead spot.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.