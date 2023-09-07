RHOBH husband rumored to be joining Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 32

We’re less than. a week away from the official Dancing with the Stars Season 32 cast announcement.

On Wednesday, we’ll learn who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy on Good Morning America.

Hopefully, we’ll learn the premiere date on that day too because we still don’t know the exact date the dancing competition is set to begin.

We know so far that Derek Hough will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. There will be no replacement for Len Goodman following his retirement after last season and death earlier this year.

Julianne Hough is set to replace Tyra Banks and co-host the series alongside Alfonso Ribiero.

Ariana Madix was confirmed as a Season 32 DWTS cast member in July after months of rumors, and Charity Lawson was confirmed to be joining her on The Bachelorette finale.

Latest rumors point to a RHOBH husband joining the cast

It’s common for Dancing with the Stars to cast the headline makers of the year, like Ariana Madix at the height of Scandoval.

Right now, a RHOBH couple is making huge headlines after they separated over the summer: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky.

That’s why it’s unsurprising that some DWTS super sleuths believe Mauricio has been preparing for a stint on the next season.

Even though we don’t officially know the full cast and the premiere date has not been announced, the cast members are already paired up with pro dancers and are in rehearsal mode as they prepare for a grueling and highly competitive season.

That also means that Dancing with the Stars fans are on the hunt for clues as to who will be there and who will not. They keep an eye out to see who is coming to the DWTS set, who is seen spending time with the pro dancers, and who may or may not be making their way to and from rehearsal studios.

Recently, an unidentified man was caught by paparazzi on the DWTS lot. He had his head covered with a blanket in an attempt to hide his identity, but he was holding that blanket up with his wrist exposed, and it gave away a very telling detail.

He wore a set of bracelets that looked identical to Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, as seen in this shirtless gym selfie.

Tori Spelling is also rumored to be joining Dancing with the Stars

In addition to Mauricio, there have been nonstop DWTS rumors about Tori Spelling possibly joining the cast.

Tori has been making headlines all summer after a split from husband Dean McDermott. She was spotted with her five children living in a cheap motel before moving on to RV life.

Most recently, Tori was briefly hospitalized for four days, and while she shared a photo of her arm with an IV and hospital band to her Instagram Stories, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress never elaborated on what was wrong.

While Tori has never come out and announced that she wants to dance, there have been rumbles for months that she’s vying for a spot on the Season 32 cast. It has even been said that the motel and RV stays were all a ruse to get the attention on her in an attempt to revive her reality TV career.

We’ll have to wait and see if the DWTS sleuths are correct about Mauricio and whether Tori will be there too, but both of them would be great to see on the dance floor, and given the headlines about them over the past few months, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if both are announced on September 13.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus and will return in Fall 2023 to ABC.