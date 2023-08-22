Charity Lawson joins Dancing with the Stars cast following The Bachelorette finale

It’s time for Charity Lawson to switch gears as The Bachelorette has ended, and a new phase of her life has begun.

This fall, she’ll be a very busy woman, juggling her new engagement to Dotun Olubeko and her new gig.

That’s right, Charity won’t be handing out roses anymore, but she will be working on her dance moves.

On The Bachelorette finale, we watched Dotun break the news to his new fiancee.

Charity Lawson will join the Dancing with the Stars cast when the series returns to ABC in September.

It was the sweetest moment when Jesse prompted Dotun to tell Charity that she would be going on to compete in yet another ABC reality show.

Charity Lawson joins top Bachelorette stars on DWTS cast list

It’s not unusual for The Bachelorette star to go on Dancing with the Stars following her season, especially in recent years.

It’s also worth noting that when a Bachelorette star is competing, they are typically the one to beat, which is a lot of pressure for Charity, who just came off a very fun season.

Last season, Gabby Windey went on to compete in the dancing competition and came in second place behind Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

In Season 29, Kaitlyn Bristowe won the Mirror Ball Trophy with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev and in Season 28, Hannah Brown won with partner Alan Bersten.

Ariana Madix is the only other confirmed Dancing with the Stars cast member

Charity Lawson’s Dancing with the Stars announcement comes weeks after learning just one other confirmed DWTS cast member — Ariana Madix.

At the height of Scandoval, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram to share her exciting news with the help of DWTS dance pro turned judge, Derek Hough.

Unlike Raquel Leviss, who recently claimed she didn’t make a penny from the illicit affair she carried on for seven months with Ariana’s no-ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, Ariana has been cashing in all over the place.

She has picked up several brand deals, including Glad trash bags, Tidy Cats cat litter, and Lay’s chips. She also landed the cover of Glamour magazine and appeared on Season 5 of Love Island USA.

One of the Dancing with the Stars pros has already made it known that he would like to be paired with Ariana and even explained why. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets his wish.

We still have a ways to go before the big Dancing with the Stars cast reveal, which takes place on September 13 on Good Morning America. Until then, we’ll keep an eye open for more DWTS cast announcements as fans get excited for another season of dancing.

Dancing with the Stars returns to Monday nights in the fall on ABC.