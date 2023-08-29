Dancing with the Stars rumors: Mira Sorvino joining Season 32 cast

We still don’t have a premiere date for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, but that is coming soon.

What we do have is a hot new rumor about who may be joining the show, and it comes from a pretty reliable source.

So far, only two cast members have been officially announced for the upcoming DWTS season.

Ariana Madix shared her news in July after months of rumors following Scandoval on Vanderpump Rules.

And last week, Charity Lawson learned she would also compete on the ABC reality series following her successful season of The Bachelorette.

There have been rumors that Tori Spelling is dying to lace up her dance shoes, but so far, this has not been confirmed.

Now, an even bigger star has entered the chat.

Mira Sorvino expected to join the DWTS cast

The official Dancing with the Stars cast announcement comes out on September 13, and until then, we expect to hear some rumors about who may be joining, like this one about an Oscar winner that has us pretty excited.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mira Sorvino will be headed for the ballroom this fall.

It’s unclear what they heard or from whom, and Dancing with the Stars doesn’t comment on casting rumors before the big reveal.

And if Mira makes a run for the Mirror Ball Trophy, it will be a pretty big deal.

With both the writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes in full swing, there also have been rumors that casting DWTS this season has been challenging.

While actors are not barred from competing on the reality show, it’s been said that, due to optics, many may not want to put themselves out there for the competition, leaving casting directors with a much smaller pool of talent to pull from.

In a typical season, we see celebrities, reality stars, athletes, and more as they try to bring together a diverse cast of celebrities for the show each year.

Several pro dancers have announced they will not be competing on Season 32

While we’re excited to see which celebrities sign up for Dancing with the Stars for Season 32, we’re also sad to see some fan-favorite pro dancers go.

Last year, Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas both announced their retirement from the show. Cheryl hoped to take over Len Goodman’s judge chair, but that didn’t work out as no one is replacing the late judge.

Lindsay Arnold recently revealed that she was taking this season off after the birth of her daughter in June. Witney Carson came right on her heels with an announcement of her own and similar reasons since she gave birth in May.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday nights this fall on ABC.