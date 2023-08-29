Another popular pro dancer announced she won’t be on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

At this rate, we have to wonder which professional dancers will be there when Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC later this fall.

We’re expecting the premiere date announcement any day now, and instead, keep learning which pros aren’t coming back — whether it is their choice or not.

Several dancers have announced they won’t be featured in the upcoming season when the series returns to prime time from one season on Disney+.

Last year, right after Len Goodman announced his retirement from the show, Cheryl Burke followed suit. It turns out she hoped to land Len’s spot, but it won’t be filled after his tragic death just months after retiring.

Mark Ballas also announced that he was hanging up his dancing shoes, ending his 20-season run with one final Mirror Ball Trophy.

Most recently, Lindsay Arnold also revealed that she wouldn’t be back. She told her fans that “this season isn’t going to work out for me” after giving birth to her daughter in June.

Witney Carson is not returning for DWTS Season 32

On Monday, Witney Carson took to TikTok to update fans on her plans for Dancing with the Stars.

Witney had a baby in May, and her newest family member played into her decision not to return for the upcoming season.

“We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while,” Witney told her fans. “But we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it.”

She continued, “You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us.”

In addition to wanting to provide more stability for her first son, Kevin Leo, Witney admitted that she just isn’t feeling “physically and mentally ready” to compete on Dancing with the Stars, as it’s an intense show that demands a lot from celebrity dancers and professionals alike.

She also clarified that she does not intend to step away from Dancing with the Stars forever. Instead, she told her fans, “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye. But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching. Love you guys.”

Changes to DWTS judges and co-hosts for Season 32

Before Season 32, there were four judges — Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough. Len retired after Season 31 and, unfortunately, passed away after a secret battle with bone cancer in April 2023.

Going forward, the judges’ panel will only have three judges as Len’s seat has not been filled. Instead, Bruno, Carrie Ann, and Derek will take on Season 32.

Tyra Banks won’t be returning for Season 32 either. After three seasons on DWTS, Tyra has stepped away to focus on her other businesses.

Alfonso Ribiero will remain as a co-host and will be joined by Julianne Hough for the upcoming season.

Dancing with the Stars returns to Monday nights this fall on ABC.