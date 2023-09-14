Kyle Richards tours Paris with Morgan Wade as husband Mauricio gets ready for DWTS

Dancing with the Stars just announced their list of cast members for the new season, and Mauricio Umansy is competing for the mirrorball trophy.

However, the real estate mogul will have to celebrate alone tonight because his estranged wife, Kyle Richards is out of the country.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted in the city of love with her pal, Morgan Wade.

The two women are still very close and are not paying attention to the ongoing rumors about their relationship being more than platonic.

A few weeks ago, Kyle opted to play Morgan’s love interest in a new music video and claimed they were simply trolling the trolls with that.

Things seemed to have died down a bit in the last few weeks, but in case you thought the two were taking a break from each other, think again.

RHOBH star Kyle Richards enjoys Paris with Morgan Wade

Kyle is in Paris with Morgan, and it seems they’re working on something for the big screen.

We know that the RHOBH star is involved in a documentary about the country singer’s life, and it seemed the trip had something to do with that.

In the videos shared online, Kyle was seen holding an umbrella during a rainy day in the city as she showed off her surroundings.

We also spotted Morgan in the background, casually dressed in a plaid outfit, and a camera crew around her.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been keeping the secret about Mauricio’s DWTS casting but now the secret is out.

While the Beverly Hills Housewife is out of the country right now, she will be front and center to watch her husband compete.

Mauricio told Us Weekly that his family was excited about him being cast on the show and that were very “supportive.”

“They can’t wait. They’ve already put it in their calendar. Everybody’s ready,” said The Agency founder. “Everybody’s already adjusted their calendars for them, particularly Kyle ‘cause she’s so busy.”

Mauricio Umansky is excited about Dancing with the Stars

We know that Mauricio has all the skills when it comes to real estate, but we’ve never seen his dance moves so this will be interesting.

I get the faint feeling that Kyle’s husband might have some rhythm, but I won’t put my money on that until he hits the dance floor.

Meanwhile the 53-year-old is excited about his new venture, and after the news broke today he shared some snaps on Instagram.

“A little BTS from today announcement,” said Mauricio. “I can’t wait to share this journey. Definitely an exciting and fun time and definitely outside if my comfort zone. But sometimes that’s what you need in life. Stay tuned.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.