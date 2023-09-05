RHOBH star Kyle Richards dragged for being ‘thirsty’ amid Mauricio Umansky split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards stepped out for a fun weekend with friends Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsely.

She went with the group of ladies to support Erika Jayne’s Las Vegas show Bet It All On Blonde.

The raven-haired beauty appeared to be feeling herself, highlighting her weight loss in a form-fitting black ensemble.

It was a different look than followers are used to seeing from Kyle, as she is typically more covered up. But this time, Dorit was more covered than her friend.

Kyle is currently separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and she went all out for her night in Las Vegas with a few of her close friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, not everyone saw it the same way. The RHOBH star was called out for being “thirsty.”

Kyle Richards dragged for her Vegas outfit

While supporting her friend Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards showed a side of herself viewers weren’t used to seeing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star typically dresses in higher-end designer duds and doesn’t show much skin. However, Las Vegas changed that as she donned a black outfit with plenty of skin showing.

When All About The Real Housewives shared a photo of Kyle in her outfit, followers quickly took to the comment section to call her out for being “thirsty.”

One commenter wrote, “She ain’t nothing but a thirst trap.. she knows the teenage girlfriend is coming soon😂😂”

Another said, “This is the definition of: THIRSTY 😬🙄”

Another claimed she was starting to look like Lisa Rinna. The assessment isn’t wrong, though, because she and Lisa wore similar outfits in Las Vegas.

Comments about Kyle Richards being “thirsty.” Pic credit: @allabouttrh/Instagram

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split to play out on RHOBH

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been together for decades, so the news of their split was a bit shocking.

They have both said divorce isn’t on the table, but what would be the point of the separation then?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently revealed the situation is “hard” while doing one of her Amazon Lives.

Her friends have remained supportive, with Teddi Mellencamp refusing to discuss Kyle or Mau and their marriage on her podcast with Tamra Judge.

Not much is known about why the couple split, but it is supposed to be playing out during the upcoming season of RHOBH.

For now, though, it seems Kyle is determined to live her best life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns later this year to Bravo.