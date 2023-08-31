RHOBH star Kyle Richards shares upadate on Mauricio Umanksy split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared an update on her split from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle and Mauricio have become one hot topic since news of their separation after 27 years of marriage broke last month.

This came as the rumor mill was on fire with allegations Kyle was dating country singer Morgan Wade.

They have maintained that they are not getting a divorce and are still living in the same out amid their separation.

Mauricio and Kyle have also been putting their best foot forward on social media to maintain that they are working on their marriage.

Hot on the heels of a family vacation to Italy, Kyle has given RHOBH fans an update on her relationship with Mauricio.

On Wednesday, Kyle did one of her Amazon Live’s where a fan asked about her and Mauricio.

“That’s a very loaded question. Um, but you know this has been very hard to do playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye,” she stated. “But, um, obviously, we care about each other a lot.”

The Bravo personality referenced the family’s recent vacation because they still care about each other. Then, she quickly ended her brief update.

“You know, that’s what I’m gonna share with you right now because I am here to do the Amazon Live, and there’s just too much stuff to deal with,” Kyle ended.

Deadline reported days after Mauricio and Kyle announced their separation that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras picked back up to catch the aftermath of this hot story.

Therefore, Kyle could very well be waiting to share more details until RHOBH Season 13 hits Bravo airwaves in November. Until then, Kyle will have to stay quiet or keep choosing which rumors to squash.

Kyle Richards calls out fake news amid Mauricio Umansky separation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG shut down claims she was not wearing her wedding ring because of things between her and Mauricio last month.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle admitted she wants everyone to be quiet about her life after Jeff Lewis made remarks about her weight loss and personal life.

Kyle has also called out rumors she’s dating Morgan, even after her steaming appearance in the country singer’s steamy video. Morgan also shut down those relationship claims but did show her appreciation for her friendship with the RHOBH star.

Andy Cohen didn’t help Kyle keep the rumors at bay when he told The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield that Mauricio was single.

There’s bound to be more rumors and Kyle Richards taking them on as The Real Housewives of Beverly Season 13 premiere media blitz heats up this fall.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.