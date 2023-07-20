Andy Cohen confirms Mauricio Umansky is single despite Kyle Richards’ divorce denial

Andy Cohen has once again stirred the pot in the Real Housewives world, something he’s very good at.

The Real Housewives executive producer spilled some tea about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky while attending The Real Housewives of New York City premiere.

Speaking with Marie Claire on the red carpet at the Rainbow Room in NYC, Andy was asked who he thought was the hottest househusband.

It’s a question that comes up a lot, thanks to Andy and his Watch What Happens Live polls.

This time though, Andy sent the question to RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield.

Brynn made it pretty clear on the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot that she’s single and ready to mingle.

However, her answer may have landed Andy in some hot water.

Andy Cohen confirms Mauricio Umansky is single

Brynn wasted no time giving Andy her answer, Mauricio, as she questioned if her answer would land her in hot water.

“Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?” Brynn asked Andy.

The WWHL host responded, “No, that’s fine, he’s available.”

Andy’s words have raised eyebrows because his sentiment was a far cry from what Kyle and Mauricio put out in their joint statement earlier this month. Despite the rumor mill running wild about their marriage, they denied getting a divorce.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kyle has taken on the lies about her marriage and her relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Mauricio and Kyle’s marital woes have become one hot topic in the Bravoverse, taking over for Scandoval. The slip that Mauricio is single isn’t the first thing Andy has commented on when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple.

What else has Andy Cohen said about RHOBH star Kyle Richards’ marriage troubles?

Andy addressed Kyle and Mauricio’s split again at the RHONY premiere party when asked by E! News his thoughts on the hot topic.

“Love them as a couple, um, want them both to be happy, and I think when you watch this season, maybe you’ll be a little less surprised,” he spilled, teasing Season 13 of RHOBH.

The cameras are back up and running to capture the cast’s reaction to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split news. Andy spilled that news on his Radio Andy show last week.

Andy Cohen called Mauricio single the other day, and his remarks contradict what Kyle has said.

Kyle has admitted to having a “rough year” with her husband, but that’s it. They even spent the Fourth of July together in Aspen, taking to social media in what some believed was them trying too hard to prove that nothing was wrong.

Season 13 won’t premiere until the fall, so fans will be waiting a while to see what goes down between Kyle and Mauricio.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.