Mauricio Umansky shares gym thirst trap amid Kyle Richards divorce rumors

Mauricio Umansky is one of the hottest Real Housewives husbands among the franchises.

He made our 10 hottest husbands list, and with the latest thirst trap he posted, he will remain there indefinitely.

There have been rumblings of trouble in paradise between Mau and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards for months.

Then, news arrived the couple was separated but still living together. That kicked up the speculations, including one theory that Kyle and Morgan Wade are more than just good friends.

Kyle got sober and started working out hard, getting her body back in shape and looking better than ever.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And now, Mau did the same thing.

Mauricio Umansky shows off killer abs

The Buying Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to show off how in shape he is while posing in front of a mirror at the gym.

Mauricio Umansky wrote, “I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise. 6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don’t post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol.”

The “noise” he refers to is the revelation that he and Kyle were separated.

What is happening between Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple has been together for 27 years. They built a beautiful family and lived quite a luxurious life, but the last year has been challenging for them.

While neither Kyle Richards nor Mauricio Umansky had commented on their situation except for one statement that was issued when the news broke about their separation.

Teddi Mellencamp revealed she would not discuss anything to do with her friend’s marriage, and Erika Jayne teased that viewers will see things play out in the upcoming season. However, she would not speak about it as it is Kyle’s place to share her truth.

The couple has been working overtime to prove they are working on things despite their rough patch, but the rumors about Kyle’s connection to Morgan Wade continue to swirl. They spent plenty of time together over the last year, which helped spark the speculation. Despite denials that anything is happening between them, some followers aren’t so sure.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.