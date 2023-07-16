Erika Jayne defends Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage, insists ‘they’re not splitting’

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s rumored split has been a hot topic for several days, and things have not died down yet.

However, their friend and castmate Erika Jayne has come to the couple’s defense.

Speculations are still running wild that Kyle is having an affair with country singer Morgan Wade, whom we never heard of until she started hanging out with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

The two women sported matching rings and matching tattoos, which further heightened the speculations that they are more than friends.

Kyle’s actual friend Erika recently spoke out and insisted that the couple who’ve been married for 27 years is “not splitting.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly though, another cast member, Garcelle Beauvais, also dished on the couple, and she had a much different response.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne says Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are ‘not splitting’

The RHOBH star knows exactly what Kyle and Mauricio are going through because not long ago, she was the talk of the town.

That has died down a bit, and now it’s Kyle and Mauricio whose lives are the focus of several media stories–including this one.

Erika had a recent sit-down with Billboard, and at one point the conversation turned to the claims about the couple’s split, but the Roxy star shut that down with a classy response.

“I’m going to really let Kyle explain, but they’re not splitting,” said Erika. “They have had a very hard time, they’ve acknowledged that and I think it’s best that she –throughout this season–tells her own story.”

The 51-year-old referenced her own life being in the spotlight and said people spoke about things they knew nothing about, and she didn’t want to do that with this situation.

“I just know that you know, it’s been very hard and you’ll get to see that, and she will be able to explain herself, and that’s where I’d like to leave that.”

Garcelle Beauvais says she was ‘suspicious’ of Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage

Meanwhile, another of Kyle’s castmates, Garcelle Beauvais, also spoke on the rumors of her split from Mauricio and she had a much different response.

Garcelle was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she confessed that the couple’s marriage was a topic of conversation while filming Season 13.

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” confessed the actress.

That response confirmed that it was Garcelle and Sutton that Kyle alluded to when Monsters and Critics reported back in April that certain people were coming for her marriage.

Meanwhile, Garcelle also shared that since news broke about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation she “sent her a text asking if she’s OK, and she said, ‘I’m hanging in there.’”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.