When will RHOBH Season 13 premiere in 2023?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 has wrapped filming, so naturally, fans want to know when it will hit Bravo airwaves.

After a very turbulent Season 12, production took a minute to pick cameras back up after the reunion show.

Instead of filming in the fall like it has the past couple of years, RHOBH Season 13 began production this winter.

In May, filming wrapped with a white party at SoFi stadium that included a performance by Erika Jayne.

Bravo has been quiet regarding the return of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, there does seem to be some good news on this front.

When will The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 premiere in 2023?

Garcelle Beauvais recently gave RHOBH fans something to talk about as she teased the show’s premiere.

According to Variety, The Black Girl Missing star spoke at an A+E Networks event in Canada this week, where she dished about the reality TV show.

“I’m hearing November is our release date,” she spilled.

A date was not given. However, the timing makes sense with The Real Housewives of Orange County kicking off this month and the revamped The Real Housewives of New York premiering next month.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta also kicked off in May, so Bravo has plenty of Real Housewives to keep viewers entertained throughout the summer.

RHOC currently airs on Wednesdays, whereas RHOBH has aired then in the past and should wrap its run in October. Therefore, November 1 does seem like an optimal premiere date for the Beverly Hills ladies.

Whenever the show returns, it will be a different ballgame than before.

Garcelle Beauvais teases a less ‘toxic’ RHOBH Season 13

There’s no question that RHOBH Season 12 was filled with toxicity, drama, and life-changing fights. Garcelle revealed that’s not the case for the upcoming season.

“It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody,” Garcelle expressed to Variety.

The cast’s dynamic has shifted without alum Lisa Rinna thrown in the mix. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kathy Hilton won’t be back either, also changing the dynamic.

Along with Garcelle and Erika, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley are back for another season. Several alums, including Denise Richards and Kim Richards, will return for guest appearances too.

The ladies will have plenty to talk about on the new season, including the Ozempic craze that has plagued Kyle Richards. One troll tried to get Garcelle Beauvais thrown into the discussion with accusations of her using the drug, but Garcelle shut that talk down real quick.

Who’s ready for RHOBH to be back on Bravo airwaves?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.