Morgan Wade calls the internet a ‘dumb place’ as she gushes over friendship with Kyle Richards

Morgan Wade found herself in a whirlwind of gossip thanks to her new friendship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

However, the pair hasn’t allowed the online chatter to destroy their close relationship.

The country singer opened up about that during a recent interview where she gushed about Kyle and dubbed the internet a “dumb place.”

The duo has been confusing us quite a bit because, on one hand, they’re speaking out against the rumors that they’re more than just friends, and yet they’re playing into it.

Kyle recently blasted people for the constant focus on her and Morgan, but then she opted to star as her love interest in her music video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There was no doubt that the move would reignite the rumors, and it did, but now Morgan is speaking out.

Morgan Wade gushes about her ‘great friendship’ with RHOBH star Kyle Richards

The country singer — who we knew nothing about until her friendship with Kyle — has been thrust into the spotlight, and she’s learning how to navigate that.

However, Morgan is dealing with some serious health issues amid the chaos surrounding her personal life.

The singer has tested positive for the RAD51D gene — which puts her at a high risk of breast cancer — so she’s about to undergo a double mastectomy.

During a recent chat with PEOPLE, Morgan revealed how Kyle has been helping her through that as she gushed about their “great friendship.”

“She helped me connect with some really good surgeons,” said the 28-year-old. “We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we’ve been out and about. She’s just really been there for me with all that.”

Morgan Wade says the internet is a ‘dumb place’

Things have died down a little in the past few days as reality TV fans have refocused their energy on Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss.

However, a few weeks ago, Morgan and Kyle were the talk of the town as people speculated about their close friendship.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when it was revealed that Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated, and people wondered if Morgan was the reason for that.

However, Morgan reiterated that their relationship is platonic and aired her frustration at the online gossip.

“We’re friends,” affirmed Morgan. “The Internet’s a dumb place.”

Meanwhile, the Bravo Housewife has been giving her friend some tips on “how to mentally ignore s**t,” and Morgan will have to do a lot of that now that all eyes are on her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.