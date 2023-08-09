Jeff Lewis calls Kyle Richards a ‘lesbian on Ozempic’ amid Morgan Wade rumors

Jeff Lewis may have to apologize to the OG of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards.

While appearing on Watch What Happens, he played a game when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s photo popped up.

He called Kyle a “lesbian on Ozempic,” which was said in a joking tone. The two are friends, and it was a nod to the recent rumors about the RHOBH star’s connection to Morgan Wade and her weight loss success being associated with the use of Ozempic, not hard work.

Andy Cohen looked a bit uncomfortable during the moment, but things seemingly took on a life of their own as Heather McDonald played off what Jeff said, and the two went back and forth for a moment.

Kyle has been dealing with a lot since news about her separation from Mauricio Umansky was made public. It is set to play out during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, so she has stayed mum about specifics.

The reality TV maven has yet to respond to Jeff’s comments, which isn’t surprising.

Kyle Richards has vehemently denied Ozempic rumors

It’s been a year since Kyle Richards quit drinking, and she partially attributes that to her slim down.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been putting in the work at the gym, and she’s salty that critics are accusing her of using Ozempic to aid in her incredibly fit figure.

She has spoken out against the rumors, revealing her body transformation is due to hard work and discipline, not Ozempic.

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade a couple?

Speculation about the relationship between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade has been rife.

The two spent so much time together over the last several months, which sparked the initial rumors of romance.

However, it seems the two are merely good friends. Kyle is financially interested in Morgan’s life, as she is making it into a documentary.

Kyle’s split from Mauricio may have triggered her need to return to the television world. Some viewers may remember she was heavily involved with American Woman, loosely based on her mother’s life. It was also the root of some disdain between Kyle and her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Whether professional or romantic, Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are close. The two appear genuine in their care for one another, and the RHOBH’s friends seem to like the country music star.

As for whether Kyle gets upset with Jeff Lewis for his joke, that remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.