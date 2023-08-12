Kyle Richards just wants ‘everyone to be quiet’ after Jeff Lewis’ ‘lesbian on Ozempic’ comment

Kyle Richards is not here for the nonsense.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been the target of speculation for months now.

Her marriage to Mauricio Umansky is paused as the two figure out what’s next.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week, Jeff Lewis took a jab at Kyle, calling her a “lesbian on Ozempic.”

That didn’t go over well, and she’s not returning any of his attempts to reach out. Jeff was trying to land a joke about what was being said about the RHOBH star, but Kyle wasn’t having any of it.

Kyle addressed the situation between her and Jeff during her Amazon Live.

She told viewers, “I’m not not talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don’t feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest. I’m getting tired of it. I’m at my wit’s end with all of the stories about me out there and I just want everyone to be quiet.”

Kyle threw a dig back at Jeff, saying, “It’s hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to. I kind of felt, like, yesterday, with friends like that, who needs enemies?”

It seems Kyle is fed up, and she isn’t tolerating her friends making jabs at her expense. Teddi Mellencamp was very clear on her Two Ts In a Pod podcast that she would not be discussing Kyle’s marriage. It was off-limits for her.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 coming this fall

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was too much for most of the cast members.

The cast trip to Aspen escalated things to a different level, and the cast took a more extended hiatus than normal.

Filming on Season 13 has wrapped, and it’s set to debut this fall.

Sutton Stracke revealed that everyone barely noticed that Lisa Rinna didn’t return. However, we think some of the cast members, like Erika Jayne, likely missed her.

Kyle Richards’ marriage will also be a part of her storyline during Season 13. She and Mauricio Umansky haven’t publicly addressed what led to their split, but they did deny they were headed for a divorce.

With just a few months before RHOBH returns, there is so much to look forward to seeing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.