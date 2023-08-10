Sutton Stracke reveals RHOBH cast ‘kinda forgot’ Lisa Rinna wasn’t there

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers anxiously await news about when Season 13 drops.

Season 12 saw plenty of drama, especially between Lisa Rinna and some of her cast mates, including Sutton Stracke.

However, despite speculation that things would be different without Lisa, the RHOBH cast barely noticed her absence, at least, according to Sutton.

While promoting her new endeavor, Sutton spoke with Us Weekly about her latest projects (including one with former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey) and Season 13 of RHOBH.

Surprisingly, her take on how the cast dealt with the loss of Lisa after Season 12 seems to be that no one noticed. We’d be interested to see if Erika Jayne felt the same.

Here’s what Sutton had to say about the loss of Lisa and filming Season 13 without her.

Sutton Stracke weighs in on filming without Lisa Rinna

Interestingly enough, Lisa Rinna introduced Sutton Stracke to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Their friendship fell apart throughout the seasons, and they are not currently in touch.

Sutton elaborated, “And hopefully that will change, but I think we both just needed a little timeout. Like kindergartners, we just need to sit in our chairs.”

When talking about filming Season 13 without Lisa, Sutton said, “But no, we kinda forgot about it a little bit because we had so much to do. We were busy. All of us had busy lives and interesting things going on, and we got to travel to Europe.”

What can viewers expect from Season 13?

Filming on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has already wrapped. The tentative release was said to be sometime in November, though that wasn’t officially confirmed.

Viewers will see things between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky fall apart. Their split has been a hot topic recently, with rumors about her friendship with Morgan Wade being more than it appears to be.

There’s also Erika Jayne, who landed a residency in Las Vegas. An update about her legal situation is also likely to be given.

What kept the others busy remains to be seen, but Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke remain good friends, so there will likely be moments between them captured. Plus, we learned that Denise Richards and some other familiar faces are in the picture.

This has been the longest hiatus for RHOBH, but the cool-down was needed after the intensity Season 12 brought between the Aspen trip and the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.