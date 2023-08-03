RHOBH star Erika Jayne looks skinnier than ever in miniskirt and red boots

Erika Jayne has done it again, slaying with her fashionista style that showed off her recent weight loss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starlet spent a day in New York City this week to appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In a carousel of photos shared on Instagram, Erika revealed two fabulous looks she donned during her Big Apple visit.

The first three pics featured Erika in a white short-sleeved sheer button-down shirt with a white tank top underneath. One of the shots revealed Erika was sporting the shirt with a short white skirt.

Next up, Erika went full-on bombshell in the final two images. Erika rocked a tiny white leather miniskirt with a fun t-shirt and an oversized white jacket that was longer than the skirt.

Red knee-high boots completed her final outfit, making her long legs look leaner and her small waist look tinier.

“24h in NYC 🍎” was the caption on the IG post.

Speaking of her smaller physique, Erika addressed what prompted her weight loss on WWHL amid Ozempic rumors.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne shuts down Ozempic rumors amid weight loss

There’s no question that Erika has lost weight over the past few months, and she looks fabulous. Amid the Real Housewives Ozempic craze, Erika spoke up about her new smaller body.

Erika did not use Ozempic but rather alluded to losing weight because of menopause.

“I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally,” she expressed.

Andy questioned that to clarify it wasn’t via Ozempic before Erika explained what she meant by that.

“I was going through menopause,” Erika spilled on Watch What Happens Live.

That’s not all she dished on either, as Erika did address the recent split rumors surrounding Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Erika admitted she spoke with Kyle, and Kyle will explain all at some point.

They are not getting a divorce right now, and as for the rest of it, Erika declared, “It’s none of my business.”

#RHOBH star Erika Jayne reacts to the Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separation news. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/RHV6kvFPnI — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) August 2, 2023

Perhaps Kyle’s waiting for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 to set the record straight on her marriage.

As fans anxiously wait for RHOBH to return without Lisa Rinna, Erika’s preparing for her Las Vegas Residency.

Erika Jayne teases Las Vegas residency ahead of opening

Last spring, Erika dropped the news she was headed to Las Vegas for a residency, Bet It All On Blonde taking place at House of Blues Las Vegas inside the Mandalay Bay. The show kicks off on August 25, so Erika’s in full-on rehearsal mode.

“I am half way through my first week of rehearsals and I couldn’t be more grateful to be back in my happy place with some of the most talented and creative people in this industry! We have lots of work to do but all I can say is, YOU’RE NOT READY!” she wrote on an Instagram post that included a picture of her rehearsal.

The Bravo personality also encouraged her followers to get their tickets now for her show, which runs through December 6.

Erika Jayne has been looking fabulous these days, and no doubt doing her Las Vegas Residency heightened her new look.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.