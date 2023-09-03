Lisa Rinna joins RHOBH friends for Erika Jayne’s show

Lisa Rinna reunited with her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills besties.

The former Housewife traveled to Las Vegas with Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsely to see Erika Jayne perform in her Bet It All On Blonde residency.

While filming for RHOBH wrapped earlier this year, it seems that despite Lisa not returning for Season 13, she remains close with some of her costars.

Erika and Lisa and Thelma and Louise — there’s no doubt about that.

She has stood beside her blonde friend as she walks through the mounting legal issues and divorce from Tom Girardi, sometimes being the only one in her corner.

As the women enjoyed Erika’s show, Lisa shared a shot of the women all together for the big moment.

Over the weekend, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna reunited with her friends Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and Erika Jayne.

They went to Las Vegas to support Erika’s show Bet It All On Blonde, which has been a dream come true for the Housewife.

Lisa shared a photo of herself and her gals pals with the caption, “We’ve been betting it all on blonde since 2015 💋❤️‍🔥 #vegas #houseofblues #livenation”

Lisa and Kyle dressed up for the night, with Dorit being the most conservatively dressed.

It seems the women had fun as various videos have made social media rounds.

Since leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after a tense Season 12, Lisa Rinna has been living her best life while traveling and modeling for various designers.

She has shared some moments with her friends who are or were a part of RHOBH, too.

Lisa keeps in contact with Eileen Davidson, Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsely, and Kyle Richards. Interestingly, she and Kyle are still friends, given the amount of trouble Lisa stirred up in Aspen with Kathy Hilton.

While on RHOBH, Lisa referred several friends to the show, including Denise Richards and Sutton Stracke. The latter remains a part of the cast but revealed she didn’t miss her old friend while filming Season 13.

These days, Lisa continues to share her dancing on social media and share moments where she’s done some modeling in some over-the-top pieces.

If it’s one thing Lisa Rinna is known for, it’s doing whatever it takes to earn a paycheck.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus but is slated for a fall return to Bravo.